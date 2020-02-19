BOSTON — Members of the Governor’s Council are accusing the Baker administration of creating a "patronage pipeline" with nominations to high-paying state court jobs.
Last week, Fitchburg attorney Damian Riddle was approved by the Governor’s Council for a clerk magistrate position with the Ayer District Court. Riddle, who was nominated by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, has donated at least $850 to Polito's campaign since 2017, including a $500 contribution shortly before he applied for the magistrate's job.
Eileen Duff, one of two councilors who voted against confirming Riddle, said the nomination is the latest in a series of examples where applicants with connections to Polito and Gov. Charlie Baker have landed "lifetime" jobs with the state.
"It's really disturbing," said Duff, a Gloucester Democrat whose council district includes most of Essex County. "It makes me question the integrity of the judicial nominating process."
Massachusetts is one of few states where judges are appointed to the bench for life. Polito, a Shrewsbury Republican, chairs the eight-member Governor’s Council, which has final say on judicial nominations.
Duff said Riddle was selected over acting Ayer Clerk Magistrate Jennifer Lennon, who has worked for the court system for more than 14 years.
Lennon applied for the job but wasn't called to interview with the 21-member Judicial Nominating Commission, according to Duff and other councilors.
"She was told she wasn't qualified," Duff said. "That's absurd. She's worked for the court system for years."
A Baker-Polito spokeswoman deferred comment to a representative of the pair's political team, who didn't immediately respond.
Perceptions, skepticism
Councilors have clashed with the administration over several politically connected nominations, including former Shrewsbury police Detective Lt. Joseph McCarthy Jr., who was tapped for a clerk magistrate post with the Westborough District Court. McCarthy, who coached Polito’s son in youth football, was narrowly confirmed in September after a contentious hearing.
In April, Baker nominated his deputy legal counsel and the executive director of the Judicial Nominating Commission, Sharon Casey, for a post as clerk magistrate in Cambridge.
Other councilors have raised concerns about a growing perception that people with ties to the governor and lieutenant governor have a leg-up on plum judicial appointments.
Councilor Bob Jubinville, a Milton Democrat and defense attorney, has voted against several of Baker and Polito's appointments because of their political connections.
At confirmation hearings, he has chided other councilors for not being skeptical enough of the nominating process, which he says is done largely "behind closed doors."
"We're supposed to be a check and balance on a powerful governor," Jubinville said. "We're not supposed to be in his pocket. We're supposed to be independent."
Councilor Terry Kennedy, an Everett Democrat and attorney who represents the 6th District, shrugs off any suggestion that political donations are a factor.
"Do I think someone who gave the lieutenant governor $500 got a job for it? Absolutely not," said Kennedy, who voted for Riddle's appointment. "That's kind of absurd."
Kennedy said investigating how judicial nominations are made is beyond the scope of the Governor's Council mandate.
"Our job is to decide if they have the qualifications and temperament for the job," he said. "It not our job to investigate how they got there."
Some councilors point out that Riddle, the most recent nominee, has also contributed money to Democrats over the years, including to former Lt. Gov. Tim Murray, who stepped down in 2013.
Pipeline's last stop
The Governor's Council is the final step for judicial nominees selected for court jobs by the executive branch. Nominations are initially vetted by the nonpartisan Judicial Nominating Commission, which is filled with gubernatorial appointees. The commission reviews and grades nominees before the Governor's Council holds final confirmation hearings.
The Baker administration has nominated scores of judges and magistrates to fill state court vacancies, including Supreme Judicial Court justices David Lowy and Kimberly Budd. Most of the administration's nominees are approved. Only a handful have withdrawn before their nominations went to a vote on the Governor's Council.
To be sure, former Gov. Deval Patrick also left a huge mark on the judiciary during eight years in office. The Democrat appointed 188 state judges and 29 clerk magistrates.
Meanwhile, the state's Democratic Party is trying to raise money off the controversy over the appointments.
The party sent an email blast to members last week, attributed to Councilor Duff, calling for donations to "stop the patronage pipeline.”
"Opportunities in our state shouldn’t be based on how much you donate to Karyn Polito’s campaign," the email stated. "Help the MassDems build the grassroots networks they’ll need to take on Polito, Governor Baker, and their patronage pipeline."
