BOSTON— Following the Thursday morning failure of the state's vaccine appointment website as 1 million more people became eligible to get themselves protected against the deadly coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker took to the airwaves to pledge that the issue would be fixed.
"My hair's on fire about the whole thing. I can't even begin to tell you how pissed off I am," Baker said on GBH's "Boston Public Radio" when asked about the website debacle just after noon. He later added, "This is not satisfactory ... it's awful. It's going to get fixed and I'm going to work very hard to make sure it doesn't happen again."
Baker said Thursday that of 70,000 available appointments about 20,000 were able to be filled in the morning.
He said the administration had run through different scenarios to try to avoid problems with the vaccine portal. He said people in the administration are in the process are trying to determine what happened.
"All appointments for mass vax sites in Springfield, Danvers, Natick and Dartmouth have been booked for the next week. More appointments for these sites will be made available next week," a spokesperson for the state's COVID-19 Command Center saidnThuesday. "Additional appointments at other locations will be posted throughout the day today."
The state on Thursday for the first time began allowing those age 65 and older, people with two or more certain medical conditions, and residents and staff of low income and affordable senior housing so sign up for a vaccine shot.
But it came with a warning that it could take up to a month to book an appointment.
"Due to extremely high traffic and volume, the VaxFinder tool and vaccine location websites are experiencing delays and other technical difficulties," the state's COVID-19 Command Center said in a statement. "We are working as quickly as possible to resolve these issues."
The website problems drew rebuke from prominent Democrats.
"I am deeply disappointed that today so many Massachusetts residents are feeling frustration and anger on a day when we should be experiencing hope," state Senate President Karen Spilka said in a statement.
She added: "The administration must deliver a better experience for our residents, who have already dealt with so much anxiety and disruption."
The state Legislature has scheduled a hearing for next week to discuss the state's bumpy vaccine rollout.