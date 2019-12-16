BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker is taking steps to regulate so-called "forever chemicals" which have been showing up in recent tests of the state's drinking water supplies.
Baker has filed proposed regulations that would require public water systems to test for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, collectively called PFAS, and remove the contamination if the concentrations of six chemicals test above 20 parts per trillion.
Under the new rules, which go into effect next year, polluters also must clean up soil and groundwater at contaminated sites if PFAS levels test above the new standards.
The plan also earmarks $24 million to help communities test and remove PFAS chemicals that were used in firefighting foams, nonstick cookware and other everyday items.
The rules would cover more compounds than those implemented in other states. The standard is also more aggressive than the 70 parts per trillion recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Environmental groups are praising Baker's move and calling it a "step in the right direction" to keep the toxic compounds out of drinking water systems.
"Families should have confidence in the safety of their drinking water, and these new rules are a major step forward toward completely eliminating all of these forever chemicals from our water supplies and holding polluters responsible for the costs of cleanup," said Brad Campbell, executive director of the Conservation Law Foundation.
Links to illnesses
The chemicals have been found in at least 28 of 37 municipal water systems that submitted samples to the state for testing, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection. At least a dozen exceeded the 20 ppt threshold.
The compounds, which were once used in products ranging from raincoats and firefighting foam to nonstick pots and pans, have been dubbed "forever chemicals" because they accumulate in the human body and can take thousands of years to degrade.
Studies have found potential links between high levels of PFAS and a range of illnesses, including kidney cancer, high cholesterol and problems in pregnancies.
The EPA set its PFAS standards three years ago, classifying the compounds as an "emerging contaminant" linked to liver cancer and other serious health problems.
Dozens of states are weighing proposals to eliminate PFAS in food packaging, firefighting foam and other products, in addition to setting limits on the level of contaminants in drinking water.
New Hampshire set limits on four PFAS chemicals ranging from 12 to 15 ppt, which went into effect in October. Its new standards have drawn a legal challenge.
Last month, a judge granted a temporary injunction requested by 3M and other chemical companies opposed to the New Hampshire standards.
On a federal level, Congress is debating whether to force the Trump administration to adopt more stringent standards for testing and clean-up of PFAS.
"As the EPA falters and drags its feet, states are on the front line of protecting citizens from toxic chemicals by enacting strong policies," said Sarah Doll, national director of the nonprofit coalition Safer States, which advocates for tougher environmental regulations. "Millions of Americans are dealing with drinking water contaminated with PFAS chemicals."
Merrimack concerns
Contamination from PFAS chemicals has been a concern along the Merrimack River, where a recent decision by state and federal regulators to renew a permit for the Turnkey landfill in Rochester, New Hampshire, to dispose of polluted wastewater at a Lowell treatment plant draw outrage downstream.
The sewage plant is permitted to empty processed wastewater into the Merrimack, a source of drinking water for more than 600,000 people. Regulators approved the new permit in September, despite tests showing the wastewater taken to the plant was heavily contaminated with PFAS chemicals. Lowell officials abruptly cancelled the contract amid an outcry.
Federal regulators say tests of drinking water in 2014 in several Merrimack Valley communities — including Lawrence and Andover — didn't detect unsafe amounts of PFAS. But, in more recent filings with the EPA, landfill operators noted tests revealed contamination levels of nearly 10,000 ppt.
MassDEP will be hosting public hearings on the state's proposed regulations beginning next month. The agency will be accepting public comments on the rules until Feb. 28.
For more information: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/per-and-polyfluoroalkyl-substances-pfas
