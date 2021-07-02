BOSTON — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker hasn't said whether he will seek a third term in office, but that isn't stopping a growing field of potential Democratic challengers from attacking him on recent policy decisions.
So far, at least three Democrats have jumped into the gubernatorial race and started raising money and public awareness about their nascent campaigns.
Danielle Allen, a Harvard University professor, launched her bid to become the state's first Black female governor in early June, criticizing Baker for what she described as a "rocky start" to the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, D-Boston, launched her campaign to be the state's first Latina governor last week pledging "bold and transformative change." She criticized Baker for what she suggested was a lack of commitment to racial equality and justice in education and support for working families.
Former state Sen. Ben Downing, a Pittsfield Democrat who launched his bid for the governor's office in February, has gone after Baker over his recent proposal to create a two-month sales tax holiday, calling it a "gimmick."
"We have crippling congestion on the roads, thousands of children on waitlists for childcare slots, and a housing market that leaves working class families wondering what next month will bring," he said in a recent statement. "Instead of addressing any one of the real issues plaguing our communities, Gov. Baker is offering Massachusetts residents a gimmick."
Downing has even sought to gain traction from the recent heat wave, firing off a press release calling on Baker to declare a heat emergency.
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey is also said to be considering a run for governor.
Baker could also face a challenge from his own party, with former state Rep. Geoff Diehl rumored to be considering a campaign for the GOP nomination.
But political observers say Baker's stratospheric popularity hasn't subsided during the pandemic, and Democrats and any GOP challengers will face an uphill battle to unseat him if he decides to seek an unprecedented third term.
Jeffrey Berry, a political science professor at Tufts University, said Baker is well positioned for another four years in office if he wants to keep the job.
"If he chooses to run, he's going to be the overwhelming favorite," he said.
Baker's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has further solidified his popularity, Berry said, even after he "stumbled out of the gate" on the vaccine rollout. As recently as this spring, his approval ratings were at or above 70%.
"His performance at the outset of the pandemic was poor but once vaccinations began in earnest I think the population became more comfortable with the state's response," he said. "It was not his finest hour, but he's weathered that storm."
A recent UMass Amherst poll showed Baker with double-digit leads over the current field of Democratic challengers.
"Charlie Baker remains formidable," said Erin O'Brien, a political science professor at the University of Massachusetts Boston. "He's is still incredibly popular, and that popularity has withstood criticism of his performance in the past seven years."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com