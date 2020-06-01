BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker said he was "outraged" by the death of a Minneapolis man in police custody and supports peaceful protests over the incident, but said acts of violence like those that engulfed Boston on Sunday night won't be tolerated.
Speaking at a briefing on the state's coronavirus response, Baker praised the peaceful demonstrations and police who monitored them. But he blasted the violence that followed, saying it "distracted from the powerful statement made by thousands of Massachusetts residents."
"To criminals and cowards who tarnished those peaceful protests, I expect your day in court will come soon," Baker said. "The destruction of property, the looting, the criminal attempts to injure law enforcement are unacceptable."
Protests have erupted in Massachusetts and across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. The white officer who pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee has been charged with murder.
While the demonstrations in Boston were initially peaceful, they ended with looting and vandalism. The National Guard, which had been deployed across the state to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, was called to help quell the unrest.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he supports those who "exercised their right to protest racial injustice" peacefully, but he too was upset by acts of violence.
"The vast majority of the people who came out were passionate and peaceful. Your words, your testimony and call to action moved me," Walsh said at a separate briefing on Monday. "But what happened after the protests ended was an attack on those values. It was an attack our city and its people."
More than 50 people were arrested, and several police officers were injured after being pelted with rocks, bricks and glass bottles, Walsh said.
Vandals smashed storefront windows and defaced historical monuments, including a memorial to the Massachusetts 54th Volunteer Infantry, which was the second regiment of African-American soldiers to fight in the Civil War.
"Untold economic damage was done to businesses in the downtown, the Back Bay and other neighborhoods," Walsh said. "This was the last thing our city needed."
President Donald Trump has not spoken publicly about the protests since Saturday, when he called Floyd’s death a "grave tragedy." He posted on social media that Floyd's memory was being "dishonored by rioters, looters and anarchists." In Washington, protesters set fires and vandalized monuments near the White House on Sunday.
In a call with governors on Monday, Trump blasted them for being "weak" and not doing enough to quell the violence, according to published reports.
Baker wasn't on the call but said the president's comments do little to help improve racial inequality or heal a divided country.
"I know I should be surprised when I hear incendiary words like this from him, but I’m not," Baker said. "At so many times in the last several weeks, when the country needed compassion and leadership most, it simply was nowhere to be found. Instead, we got bitterness, combativeness and self-interest."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com