BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker has rejected a labor-friendly proposal to give unions more access to public sector workers, saying provisions violate employees’ privacy rights.
The legislation, which was aimed to soften the blow of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, would allow unions representing public workers to charge non-members for the costs of representing them in the grievance process.
It would also give labor officials access to new hires and non-union members in state and local government to talk with them about joining a union.
The measure was handily approved by the Democratic-controlled House and Senate over the past week with support from the Legislature’s Republican minority.
On Friday, Baker sent it back to lawmakers with several proposed amendments, which included prohibiting the disclosure of workers’ cellphone numbers and personal information, and not requiring them to meet with labor representatives.
In a letter accompanying the proposed amendments, he said provisions of the bill go beyond the requirements of the court ruling.
“These provisions would jeopardize the privacy rights of public employees and prevent the commonwealth and public sector unions from negotiating certain terms and conditions of employment,” he wrote.
In an email to state employees explaining his decision, Baker said he supported workers’ rights to join a union, but “it should be your choice, not a state law, to disclose personal information.”
Baker wrote that the amendments “allow unions to work with non-members, charge them for representation, and provide access to the information public employee unions need to communicate with members and non-members, but make the distribution of your cell phone number your decision, and not a state mandate.”
Business-friendly groups had pressured Baker to veto the legislation altogether, and even with his proposed amendments, the Legislature appears to have more than enough votes to override him and approve the bill as written.
The proposal was filed in response to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling which found government workers cannot be forced to contribute to labor unions.
In its ruling, the court sided with Mark Janus, an Illinois child support specialist who does not belong to the union and fought its $45 monthly fee for covering him in contract negotiations. He argued that his money helped finance the union’s political activities, thus violating his free speech rights.
The decision ended a provision in Massachusetts and 21 other states requiring public workers to pay “fair share” fees to unions as a condition of employment. The fees are meant to help offset the union’s costs of collective bargaining and contract administration that benefit all employees.
Union leaders say those protections are needed to safeguard workers’ rights and push back against conservative groups seeking to reduce public sector membership.
Conservative groups say Democrats, and the labor unions that fund their campaigns, are trying to find a way around the court ruling.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for the North of Boston Media Group newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.