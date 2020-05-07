BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker sees positive signs in data from the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus, saying the state could begin reopening parts of the economy in a few weeks if the trend continues.
The number people hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has been declining for days, said Baker. He called a drop in new cases — another key metric state officials are watching —another good sign.
"We're still very much in the fight with COVID-19 but it is encouraging to see some positive progress," Baker told reporters at a briefing at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.
Health officials on Wednesday reported 1,754 new COVID-19 cases in the state, for a total of about 72,025 since the pandemic's start. The state reported 208 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,420.
Patients hospitalized for COVID-19 increased by 22 to 3,564, while the rate of new tests that came back positive increased to 28%.
The number of positive tests overall has fallen from a high of 34% in mid-April, even as testing has ramped up, according to the state Department of Public Health. The hospitalization rate, which stood at 5% of all COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, has also been trending downward.
Dr. Jarone Lee, a critical care physician and director of an intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, said the data reflects what physicians are seeing.
He said the outbreak seems to have plateaued.
"In many ways it's not as much of a peak now, as it is a plateau with a longer tail," he said. "We're still seeing more patients, but it's not escalating rapidly like it was a few weeks ago."
The state's falling hospitalization rates are also encouraging, Lee said, but that could change with a second wave of infections.
Pressure is growing on the Baker administration to reopen the economy. Protestors have gathered outside the Statehouse, as well as Baker's Swampscott home, demanding he "end the lockdown" by lifting a stay-at-home advisory and other restrictions.
This week the state lifted restrictions on some businesses, such as florists, allowing them to bring back workers to fill orders and deliveries. Employees must wear face coverings and stay six feet away from each other. They also must have their temperatures checked before working.
Baker has extended the shutdown of "non-essential businesses" until at least May 18, when a 17-member advisory board led by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will issue a report outlining which businesses can initially reopen to the public and what precautions they must take.
He said the state is following advice from federal health agencies which recommend at least 14 days of declining cases before reopening.
"We need to see these numbers continue to drop," Baker said Wednesday. "Our goal, stating on May 18, is to begin reopening certain types of businesses in a limited fashion ... but this phased-in process can't begin until we see sustained downward trends."
