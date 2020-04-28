BOSTON — Public notaries will be allowed to remotely certify wills, trusts, home sales and other major transactions under a bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker.
The new law, passed by the state Legislature last week in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, allows notarizations to be conducted through video conferencing while the state's emergency declaration remains in effect.
Under Massachusetts law, notarizations must take place face-to-face, but they've been hampered by social distancing policies aimed at preventing spread of the virus.
A host of legal work and financial transactions that require certification by a notary has largely been on hold for weeks.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, who originally proposed the changes, said the new rules balance public health with the need to keep vital financial transactions going as many segments of the state's economy remain closed.
"The new law will make executing them practical while protecting public health, with real benefits for people across the commonwealth," Tarr said.
The changes were opposed by mortgage holders Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which raised doubts about the security of e-notarized documents.
Lawmakers updated the proposal to address those concerns and included more stringent requirements on how transactions are conducted.
Only a notary who is a licensed attorney or a state-certified paralegal under the supervision of an attorney may officiate remote transactions, under the proposal.
That excludes a majority of Massachusetts notaries who don’t have law degrees or paralegal certification.
The state has about 100,000 public notaries, and roughly 42,000 lawyers or paralegals are certified to notarize transactions.
Notaries were not among the dozens of professions allowed to remain open under Gov. Charlie Baker's stateside shutdown of non-essential businesses.
The new rules will expire three days after Baker lifts the state of emergency.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com