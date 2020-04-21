BSOTON (AP) — A bill banning all non-essential evictions and foreclosures was signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday.
The new law — which provides mortgage borrowers with forbearance options and protects tenants from late fees — creates a moratorium on all stages of the eviction and foreclosure process for 120 days from the bill’s signing or 45 days after the state of emergency has been lifted, whichever comes first.
It also prohibits all non-essential evictions for small businesses.
Landlords are banned from issuing late fees and reports to credit agencies for nonpayment of rent, provided that a tenant offers notice and documentation to the landlord within 30 days of the missed rent that the non-payment was related to a financial impact from COVID-19.
Gloucester and Rockport are among the communities that had already ordered moratoriums on most evictions.
