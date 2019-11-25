Baker signs hands-free driving bill

BOSTON — Driving a vehicle while holding a smartphone or other electronic device will soon be banned under legislation signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday.
The new rules, which go into effect in February, prohibit drivers from holding a phone while talking, inputting an address into a GPS, or composing or reading text messages.
Fines range from $100 for a first offense up to $500 for repeated offenses. Motorists with multiple violations will be subject to insurance surcharges.
Baker said the long-awaited update to the state's distracted driving law will save lives and make roadways safer.
"Operators driving a car should not be holding a phone to text, check social media or email," he told a gathering of lawmakers, safe driving advocates and survivors of distracted driving crashes, at a signing ceremony at the Statehouse. "When a driver on an electronic device hits something or someone, that's not an accident. It's a crash that was avoidable."
Safe driving advocates who've lobbied for years to update the rules said they're needed to prevent injuries and fatalities.
"Time does not heal all the pain that distracted driving has caused our community," said Emily Stein, president of the nonprofit Safe Roads Alliance. Stein lost her father, Howard, to a distracted driver in 2011.
"But together we have been able to take steps to reduce that preventable pain that distracted driving causes," she said.
Stein said the bill is "not a panacea for road safety" but will "keeps our streets safer" by talking cell phones out of the hands of drivers.
The law goes into effect in 90 days. Violators initially will receive verbal and written warnings through March 31, when fines and tougher sanctions go into effect.
Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said the holiday weekend, when people are traveling, is a good opportunity for motorists to begin adjusting their habits.
"There's no need to wait for this law to go into effect," she told the gathering. "Put down the phones, put on your seatbelt and remember that other people's lives are in your hands."
Drivers will still be permitted to use navigation systems mounted on the dashboard or windshield, and a "single tap or swipe" to activate or deactivate hands-free mode.
There are exemptions for emergency situations, such as reporting an accident or calling police about a public safety matter.
On-duty law enforcement are exempt from the law.
The new rules also make violations a primary enforcement offense, meaning that unlike seatbelt violations, drivers may be stopped solely for using their phone while driving.
The changes update the state's 2010 texting while driving legislation, which law enforcement officials have said isn’t strong enough. The current law prohibits cellphone use by drivers age 18 or younger, and otherwise only prevents drivers from text messaging while driving.
A six-member committee — four Democrats and two Republicans — met for months behind closed doors to finalize details of the update. Consideration of the final bill was delayed as lawmakers wrangled over concerns that allowing police to stop people for cell phone violations could lead to racial profiling.
The bill includes a requirement that enforcement data be submitted to the state Registry of Motor Vehicles for analysis. Should its annual review determine that a police department has engaged in racial or gender profiling, officers must undergo "bias training" under the new data collection requirements.
Massachusetts joins at least 20 other states — including New Hampshire and other New England states —that have banned the use of hand-held devices.
Distracted driving was blamed for nearly 4,000 motorist deaths nationwide in 2016, according to AAA Southern New England, including 45 fatalities on Bay State roads.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
