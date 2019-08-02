Baker signs off on $580K for Cape Ann as part of state budget

Nearly $600,000 in Cape Ann-specific earmarks survived the state budget process and is on its way to help fund projects ranging from the development of regional broadband infrastructure to collaborative shellfish research.
The state's $43.3 billion budget for fiscal year 2020, approved Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker with nary a veto, includes $580,000 in amendments for initiatives in public safety, combating hunger, water quality, economic development, marine genomics research and the Blue Economy, as well as community celebrations in Essex and Gloucester.
The budget includes:
* $200,000 for collaborative research by the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute, the state Division of Marine Fisheries and UMass-Amherst's marine station at Hodgkins Cove.
* $100,000 for The Open Door food pantry in Gloucester, which serves Cape Ann.
* $55,000 to continue the development of the region's Blue Economy centered on sustaining the ocean's resources as an engine of economic development.
* $50,000 for the Gloucester Fire Department's purchase of 40 units of protective clothing and gear.
* $50,000 to help fund the research, design and distribution of a commemorative history of the city of Gloucester for its upcoming 400th anniversary of the establishment of Gloucester by the Dorchester Company in 1623.
* $40,000 to help fund the planning and design of the new public safety building in Essex.
* $35,000 for the Essex Bicentennial Committee to help fund the town's 200th anniversary celebration.
* $25,000 to replace water filters at Rockport's water treatment plant.
* $25,000 to help GMGI design regional broadband infrastructure.
The amendments were authored by state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, both of Gloucester.
