BOSTON — After the Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case brought by criminal defense lawyers seeking the release or parole of inmates at high risk of COVID-19 infection, Gov. Charlie Baker said he opposed efforts to reduce the prison population solely because of fear that coronavirus could spread.
"This is a very difficult time to be putting people into the community, unless you really believe that's going to be better for them and better for the community, and I think our view is, we don't buy as a matter of law, fact or policy that the argument that's being made before the court is the correct one."
The Committee for Public Counsel Services and the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys is asking the state's highest court to order judges to take into account the risk of COVID-19 as they weigh pre-trial detentions, release anyone who does not pose a threat to the public while they await the disposition of their case, and to deem sentences of incarcerated individuals who are vulnerable to COVID-19, near the end of their sentence, or who do not pose a threat to the public, as served, and release on parole those eligible for parole.
Baker said that apart from some cases at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater where some people might not have been "upfront" about their physical health, there are no cases of coronavirus inside Department of Correction facilities. He said the correction officers who tested positive have been isolated and are quarantining at home.
Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins supports a decarceration policy during the pandemic, and "eagerly awaits" the SJC's decision.
"People do not stop being human the day they are sentenced. Although some have made terrible choices or engaged in reprehensible behavior, the sentence they received for their crime did not include contracting COVID-19 and death," Rollins said in a statement. "And for those pre-trial detainees, the situation is even more dire. Those individuals have yet to be found guilty of their alleged crime."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.