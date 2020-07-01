BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker remains hesitant to share details about a string of alleged unemployment insurance fraud that struck states across the country, citing an ongoing federal investigation.
Baker's administration said in late May that criminal enterprises were using stolen personal information from previous data breaches to file unemployment claims in Massachusetts, but officials have not yet revealed the scope of the impact or how much the state paid in fraudulent benefits.
Asked again for specifics at a Tuesday press conference, Baker said there are 600,000 Bay State residents receiving traditional unemployment aid and another 300,000 receiving expanded eligibility Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, but declined to elaborate.
"There are people who are currently in process to determine their eligibility, and that number changes literally every day, and their eligibility is very much a function of guidance and direction that we get from the feds with respect to determining if somebody is, in fact, who they say they are," Baker said. "And I really think I need to limit my comments to that."