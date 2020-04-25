Bread is good for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
And maybe even a snack here and there.
As people across Cape Ann stay at home to flatten the curve of confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bakeries have been seeing an uptick in bread sales. They are also selling more flour sales as people are getting creative in the kitchen.
"I would say that we are a little busier than we would be this time of year, and that is chiefly due to an increase in demand for bread," said Jon Hardy, co-owner of Alexandra's Bakery at 265 Main St.
"More specifically, whole wheat bread," he added.
The reason for the rise?
"People are stuck at home and good bread is something that you can eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner," Hardy guessed. "It is something to enjoy at every meal, so that might be a part of it."
A different bakery on the same street has seen a similar rise in its bakery bread sales.
Sales of sliced bread, flour and homemade tomato sauce at Virgilio's Italian Bakery at 29 Main St. have grown since Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken declared a state of emergency for the city and a stay-at-home advisory was put into place.
"People are just home and looking for things to do," Joe Virgilio said, speculating why flour sales have risen.
Hadry said Alexandra's has also been selling more cookies, scones and honey this spring.
The process of sales has been a dance for Hardy and his wife, Alexandra.
"There is a lot of stretching and reaching and it is a funny dance where people step up and you step back, and vice versa," he said.
Creating more space is not the only thing the baker has done to create a clean and safe environment.
"We have upped our cleaning and disinfecting game quite a bit," Hardy said, explaining that they are continuously cleaning door handles, big cash register key pads, and common areas in the front of the shop.
"We are going through gallons of bleach solution," Hardy added. "... And disposable gloves."
Virgilio's has made similar changes to ensure the safety of both employees and customers; no one is allowed to bend over the counter and delivery has to drop things at the door.
Virgilio explained that one employee asked to not come into work for fear of the virus, while another employee who has babies at home requested to work alone at night.
"We are all working, but not working together," Virgilio said.
In addition to navigating social distancing in the kitchen and at the front counter, business has been slower than normal.
"A big part of our business is restaurant bread sales," Virgilio said, explaining that with restaurants and catering companies closing, a big bulk of the bakery's sales have diminished.
"It is a hassle," Virgilio said. "But we are staying alive."
