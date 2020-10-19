BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker rolled out a new $45.5 billion budget late last week that boosts funding for cities, towns and schools over the previous fiscal year, but some lawmakers say it won't go far enough to buoy pandemic-battered local governments.
Baker's latest proposal, filed four months into the fiscal year, calls for more than $4.5 billion in state aid for cities and towns. That's about $279 million more than the previous year but still $181 million less than what he proposed in January, months before the coronavirus forced the state government to shudder the economy.
The new spending plan also calls for $5.28 billion in Chapter 70 aid to schools. That's about $108 million more than last year but $196 million less than his original proposal.
The fluctuating funding levels reflect the Baker administration's struggle to sustain education and local funding despite an unprecedented drop in tax revenue due to the economic fallout of COVID-19, as well as uncertainty over additional federal relief.
Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan projects state revenues will decline by $3.6 billion this fiscal year, despite recent upticks in overall tax collections.
Data released by the state Department of Revenue show some cities and towns would see funding remain flat under the governor's latest plan. For others, it will be less than what was called for originally.
Methuen, for example, would get about $48.4 million in Chapter 70 funds, and about $5.7 million in local aid, in the plan Baker released this week. All told, that's about $3 million less than his original budget plan.
Salem stands to get $34.4 million in local aid and education money, which is only about $176,000 more than the previous fiscal year.
Some lawmakers say the proposed funding levels won't be enough to help local governments and schools hobbled by the virus.
"This is a crisis budget, but we at least need to focus on the basics, like local aid, school funding and help for small businesses," said Rep. Linda Campbell, D-Methuen.
Baker points out that when federal relief funds for school districts are factored in, local schools will receive more money than they would have under his January budget.
Advocates criticized the governor's plan as a "shell game" that shortchanges schools when more money is desperately needed.
"The administration is counting money that was spent to upgrade ventilation systems and buy personal protection equipment," said Steve Crawford, a spokesman for Fund Our Future campaign, a group that advocates for increased education funding. "That's not that those things aren't important, but the money isn't going to toward improving education."
Overall, Baker's latest budget avoids layoffs and deep cuts. It does not propose any wholesale tax increases, which Baker has said he would veto if the Democratic-controlled Legislature proposes them.
His budget proposal would tap into federal funds and the state's $3.5 billion reserves to bridge revenue shortfalls.
The budget moves to the House Ways and Means Committee for consideration, which was already working on its own budget based on Baker's January proposal.
The state has been running on a series of interim budgets. The latest is a three-month, $16.5 billion package signed by Baker in August, which is keeping the government funded until Oct. 31.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com