BOSTON — Local governments and schools will get more money from the state under Gov. Charlie Baker’s preliminary 2022 budget, which taps deeper into the "rainy day" fund to patch pandemic-related holes.
Baker's $45.6 billion spending package, unveiled on Wednesday, calls for boosting state aid to cities and towns by $39.5 million over this year, to $1.13 billion.
The budget proposal also calls for $198 million to implement the Student Opportunity Act, which was approved by the Legislature in 2019. The law calls for diverting $1.5 billion to schools over seven years.
The budget pumps another $246 million into Chapter 70 education funding, special education and charter school reimbursements.
Baker said the plan is a "recovery budget" that maintains essential programs and services, provides more resources for COVID-19 response and helps cities and towns hammered by the pandemic.
The plan, which requires lawmakers' approval, doesn't call for raising taxes or new fees.
"Fortunately, due to our fiscally responsible budgeting over the past several years, Massachusetts was in a better position than many other states to respond to the challenges that were created by the economic decline and the pandemic," Baker said at a briefing Wednesday.
Overall, the plan would cut state spending by $300 million or 0.7% next fiscal year -- a reduction due largely to slow growth in MassHealth enrollment.
To offset projected revenue losses, Baker wants to make a $1.6 billion withdrawal from the state's reserve funds, which would leave $1.1 billion in the "rainy day" kitty.
The current fiscal year's budget relied heavily on one-time revenues, including $1.3 billion from reserves and about $550 million in federal pandemic relief money.
Baker's preliminary budget for next fiscal year doesn't anticipate any additional federal stimulus funding.
President Joe Biden, who took over the White House two weeks ago, has pitched a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that would include more pandemic relief funds for states and local governments, but it's not clear when the proposal will be taken up by Congress.
Administration and Finance Secretary Mike Heffernan said if the state gets more federal stimulus funds it would use those dollars to reduce the reserve fund drawdown.
"We can't build it into our budget until it's signed," he said during a briefing. "If taxes get better, or if the feds come through, that number will go down."
Credit agencies have warned the state that tapping its reserves too deeply could hurt its bond rating, which would then increase the cost of borrowing.
Baker's plan also doubles the budget for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to $4.1 million. State officials defended the boost in funding, saying it's needed to equip the agency to respond to emergencies such as the pandemic or the Merrimack Valley gas fires and explosions.
The budget anticipates about $35 million in revenues next fiscal year from legalized sports betting, with Baker and lawmakers refiling bills to authorize wagering on games.
Another outside section of the budget allows online Lottery sales by authorizing the use of debit cards. That could drum up another $35 million in the next fiscal year.
Reaction to Baker's preliminary spending package was mixed, much of it from advocates critical of his funding for the Student Opportunity Act, which is about $100 million less than what lawmakers had envisioned when they approved the law two years ago.
"Rather than fully funding the Student Opportunity Act on the original promised timeline, Gov. Baker’s proposed budget uses the pandemic as an excuse to further delay the commitment to students made under the law," said Beth Kontos, the president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, which represents about 23,000 educators.
The Lift Our Kids Coalition said Baker's budget plan cuts state cash assistance grants by 10%, which will hurt "vulnerable families, elders and persons with disabilities."
Lawmakers increased the state welfare grants by 10% in the current budget, but Baker has proposed rolling that back to year-ago levels.
"This is the wrong decision for Massachusetts," the coalition said in a statement. "Even without the cut, the maximum grant for a family of three is only $652 a month, less than half of the federal poverty level. Families can’t afford the basics like diapers, cleaning supplies and internet access."
Marie-Frances Rivera, president of the left-leaning Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, said Baker should "raise taxes on the wealthiest and profitable corporations" to fill gaps in school funding.
"Not raising progressive revenue at this time shortchanges essential programs such as K-12 education and transportation, at the time of greatest need," she said.
The budget now moves to the House Ways & Means Committee, which will review Baker’s proposal and file its own spending package.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com