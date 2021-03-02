Sandpiper Bakery has flown out of Gloucester and landed in the neighboring town of Ipswich.
The move to the Odd Fellows Hall building, 29 N. Main St., in Ipswich brings bakers Susanne Clermont and Molly Friedman to a larger space as they look to expand their menu of sweet and savory treats.
The bakery opened its new doors last week and will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For all cravings and curiosities, visit them at sandpiperbakery.com or call 978-879-4136.
