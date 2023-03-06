ESSEX — Robyn Lafata likes to photograph nature.
But the Essex resident and wildlife photographer wasn’t expecting to find majesty in her viewfinder the other day in Essex.
What she saw was the real-life symbol of America — a bald eagle.
Lafata spied the eagle off Island Road in Essex as she was out searching for images of heron and Canada geese.
But the eagle surprised her.
“It was magical,” said Lafata. “To see something wild look in your eyes is incredible. Anytime you see something like that, it is just amazing. They’re a strong and gorgeous bird. To be so close to one is just cool.”
Lafata, who has lived with her family in Essex for years, was positioned next to a boat ramp that leads down to a small creek when she spotted an eagle feasting on what seemed to be a pigeon.
Nearby, she said, was a Northern harrier.
“I was out cruising around and looking down at the marsh and (the eagle) turned around and looked right back at me,” she said. “Both birds are birds of prey. You don’t normally see them so close together.”
The eagle soon flew away but a second eagle then flew into the area, Lafata said.
“They were definitely a mated pair,” she said. “Usually, you don’t see a pair together unless they are mated.”
Lafata said eagles in Essex are becoming more prevalent, due to the good food sources found along the marshes next to the Essex River.
“Since I am a wildlife photographer, I am always looking for something interesting to photograph,” said Lafata. “What’s unusual about this eagle is that it is next to a Northern harrier. I have seen eagles in Essex before. The day that I took this photo, there were two bald eagles.”
Lafata, who was armed with a Canon 7D Mark 2, with a 100-400 millimeter zoom lens with an extender, works with The Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust (www.ecga.org).
The organization champions land conservation, farmland wildlife habitat and scenic landscapes in the region from it headquarters at the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave.
“I love wildlife,” she said. “There’s a lot of wildlife in our area. They have a great food source.”
In addition, Lafata said a juvenile eagle also frequently flies through Essex.
“I was not surprised to see him in our area, since there are many around, but they are becoming more frequent here,” she said. “I think a lot of eagles are definitely coming into the area now but we have to be very careful with the poisons that are being used, especially along the coastal areas.”
Lafata said poisons set out in small black boxes in many commercial establishments are aimed at controlling the rat population — but the poison does more than just kill rats.
She said the poison also makes its way into nature and threatens other wildlife — including eagles. Lafata points to the recent death of a bald eagle known as “MK” in Arlington. Veterinarians believe that eagle died after ingesting rodenticide.
“It’s important not to use it,” she said. “It’s unfortunate. To protect wildlife and see these magnificent bald eagles stay with us down the road, we need to come up with a better solution to controlling the rodent population.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.