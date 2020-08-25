Balloon test for proposed cell tower delayed

ESSEX — A balloon test to show the sight line of the cell phone tower proposed off Eastern Avenue has been postponed due to weather concerns.
The test, now scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28, is designed to give residents an idea of how the 200-foot monopole antenna tower will look on the property. The balloon will hover 200 feet above the proposed site at the rear of the North Shore Mini Storage of Essex property between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
“It gives people in the community a chance to view (the proposed height) from different angles and neighborhoods to see where it will come to on sight lines,” explained Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki.
Back in April, it was reported North Shore Mini Storage of Essex was leasing a section of his property to Centerline Communications of West Bridgewater for the project. Zubricki said on Tuesday that Centerline has yet to apply for any Planning Board permits.
The project has some residents up in arms. Lawn signs all throughout town read “No Cell Phone Tower.” Some believe a large metal tower would ruin the area’s visual aesthetics, particularly near the wetlands by the Main Street Causeway downtown. Others are concerned about possible health risks posed by cell phone signals, although the National Cancer Institute reports “there is currently no consistent evidence that non-ionizing radiation increases cancer risk in humans.”
