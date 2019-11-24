BOSTON — Backers of proposals to change how the state elects its leaders, overhaul a law requiring car manufacturers to share data with repair shops, and allow more food stores to sell beer and wine are among those rushing against deadlines to qualify for the 2020 ballot.
Committees behind a dozen initiatives seeking changes in state law are required to turn in at least 80,239 signatures from registered voters to the Secretary of State's office by Dec. 4. They faced a deadline on Wednesday to submit those petitions to local clerks for certification.
Some groups hired petition-gatherers, while others rely on bands of volunteers standing in front of supermarkets, town halls and convenience stores.
'Right to repair'
One proposal that is inching closer to the ballot is an overhaul a 2013 state law requiring car makers to share diagnostic and repair information with vehicle owners and repair shops.
Tommy Hickey, director of the "right to repair" coalition, said his group has collected about 150,000 signatures and expects to have more than enough to qualify, checking off a key requirement to get the question onto next year's ballot.
The initiative is backed by a coalition of independent repair shops that argue the law needs updating to close loopholes that put them and consumers at a disadvantage.
"Consumers want choices, and they don't want to be told where to get their car fixed," Hickey said. "The ballot initiative will protect those choices."
Their opponents are trying to get a message to voters and accuse supporters of "misleading" the public about the proposal.
"This ballot question will create easy opportunities for strangers, hackers and criminals to access consumer vehicles and personal driving data – including real-time location," said Conor Yunits, a spokesman for the Coalition for Safe and Secure Data, which opposes the plan. "It will put people at risk, without doing anything to improve the consumer experience."
Ranked-choice voting
In September, Attorney General Maura Healey certified a dozen proposed initiatives filed by individuals and groups seeking voter approval. Among them is a proposal to switch from the state's current, winner-take-all election system to a ranked-choice method in which voters may list candidates by order of preference.
Organizers of that effort say they've gathered more than 130,000 signatures and turned them into local clerks, according to spokeswoman Emily Fitzmaurice.
"Over the last two months, hundreds of volunteers have taken to the streets to speak with voters directly about ranked choice voting, and the responses have been overwhelmingly positive," she said. "It’s clear that Massachusetts voters are ready for this common-sense update to the ballot to strengthen our democracy and increase our voice at the ballot box."
Meanwhile, supporters of a proposal by Cumberland Farms to lift decades-old restrictions on alcohol licenses by allowing more convenience stores to sell beer and wine said they had turned in more than 130,000 signatures to local clerks ahead of Wednesday's deadline.
Not on the ballot
Healey's office rejected four ballot initiatives, including one to ban commercial fishing nets and gear in state waters to prevent entanglements of whales and turtles.
Another question that won't make next year's ballot, even though it was certified by Healey, would have asked voters to require campaigns and committees to disclose contributions by foreign nationals and businesses in which non-U.S. citizens have a sizable ownership stake.
Nick Bokron, a welder from Nahant and co-founder of Pass Mass Amendment, the group behind the question, said supporters have decided to pass on the 2020 ballot. He said they might try again in two years.
His group was also pursuing a constitutional amendment asking voters to set limits on political contributions by stating that "corporations are not people."
Healey didn't certify that question for the ballot.
Once petitions are certified by the secretary of state's office, the Legislature has until May to act on the proposals. If lawmakers don't take up the issues, supporters need to collect another round of signatures by early July to make the ballot.
Of the 21 petitions certified by the AG's office in the last election cycle only three ended up on the November 2018 ballot.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
