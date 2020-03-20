A local band, F-Bomb, is not going to let the novel coronavirus COVID-19 stop the music.
The band, which had its weekend gig at Minglewood Harborside cancelled, is bringing its show to audiences this Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m. through live streaming on its Facebook page.
Ken Lawrence, a guitarist with the band, said the band got a lot response on its page when the event was cancelled.
"With all the depressing news hitting us everyday, we thought this would be a fun way to take people’s minds off of things for a little while," he said. "Gloucester has a fantastic live music scene, but the current situation has shut down bars and removed the ability for people to enjoy live music. With this in mind, we have decided to put on a live show via Facebook"
Lawrence said when Henri Lopes, the bass player, suggested the live streaming event, the entire band agreed.
"We thought it was a good idea to maintain a sense of normalcy and also to do something fun," he said.
The band will perform in its rehearsal space in Gloucester.
The other Gloucester band members are Ben Orlando, guitar; Jon Blake, vocals; and Saeed Kobiakov, drums; along with Len Pal on sound and lights.
The hard rock cover band has been together for about 12 years, and have played countless venues in Gloucester over the past decade, and also perform in other North Shore venues.
Anyone wanting to watch the live concert may go to the band's page on Facebook, facebook.com/fbombrocks, and "follow" them. Then an update about the livestream will show up in watcher's newsfeed when it begins.
