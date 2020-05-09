Bandstand concerts, Cape Ann Community Band canceled for summer  

A Stage Fort Park summer tradition has been put on pause because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
There will be no free concert series at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand this summer, organizer David Benjamin said. The Sunday series is usually eight concerts sponsored by area businesses and individual donors.
“This would have been our thirty-third year of concerts but it is in the best interest of our large audience and our performers to safe and healthy until this virus is under control," he said. "I’m sure we’ll all be back at the bandstand in 2021. We’ll plan the same exciting season; just a year later.”
He also said the Cape Ann Community Band, which he directs, will not rehearse or play a concert this summer.
The Cape Ann Community Band usually rehearses for six weeks in the summer culminating in a concert at the bandstand. The program is geared toward both young and more experienced players. Families are encouraged to participate as well as former school band classmates.
Benjamin said there will be no fund-raising campaign for the concerts and band this year. He asks that would-be donors consider helping Gloucester residents who have been directly impacted by COVID-19 by making a donation to The Open Door, (theopendoor.networkforgood.com) or one of the other social services organizations working in in community.
