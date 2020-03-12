Bank branch opening at former fro-yo store

Where people once ordered frozen yogurt with toppings galore will now be the place for bill payments and loan payment authorization forms.
Santander Bank plans on opening a new branch at 102 Roger St., the site of the former Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt & Ice Cream, at the end of the month.
"They have been great to work with," said Mac Bell, the developer of the Main Street Plaza where the new branch will be located. "We are happy to have them."
The new branch will be managed by Jonathan Broderick, who will continue to manage the bank's other Gloucester branch at 154 Main St. as well.
Broderick was not able to answer the Times' questions in time for publication.
Serving the Northeast since 2013, Santander Bank was scheduled to branch out to Roger Street last fall but had to delay due to utility issues.
"There was one conduit coming into the structure and they needed three," Bell said, explaining the internet issue that set the bank back a few months.
The bank's decision to open another branch comes as on-site visits to banks have become scarce due as customers switch to online platforms.
Bell's 26-year-old son tells him that banks won't exist in 10 to 15 years.
"He says that they will may be exist, but thinks it will be the world of the app," Bell added.
That being said, Santander is thinking long-term by consolidating its venues for in-person banking by using spaces smaller than 2,000 square feet.
Bell had pitched the bank take up residency at the defunct Papa Gino's restaurant just a stone's throw away at 233 Main St.
It said no.
"We talked to Santander to see if they would like the larger set up as opposed to the smaller, but they didn't," he said. "It was 4,000 square feet."
Although Santander declined the offer, Bell explained that he and his staff are working with three different potential tenants to fill the space that once served pizza to the community.
The potential tenants are an auto parts store and two restaurants.
The auto parts store, Bell added, has plans to demolish the building to rebuild for its specific needs.
Bell, however, is leaning on the side of keeping the building as it stands as much as possible.
"We are really trying to reuse the building for what it has been built out for. It has all the plumbing and all the mechanical and everything ready to go," Bell said, describing the former home of the pizzeria chain. "It is really a thing of beauty."
The two buildings — 233 Main St. and 102 Roger St. — are a part of the Main Street Plaza in downtown Gloucester.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
In addition to the new branch on Roger Street, other local Santander locations on Cape Ann include:
Santander Bank Branch, 154 East Main St. in Gloucester.
ATM at CVS, 177 Main St. and 6 Thatcher Road in Gloucester.
ATM at Market Basket, 101 Gloucester Crossing.
Santander Bank Branch, 17 Union St. in Manchester.
