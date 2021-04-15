Behind the tables and counters at a local cafe, a piece of history is literally cemented in time.
"We use it as our cutting room to cut all of our meats, cheeses, and vegetables here fresh every morning" Lynn Silva of Bishco said, pointing to the vault that once held piles of valuables for depositors.
On April 15, 1846, Cape Ann Savings Bank opened at 51 Main St. where Bishco now sells sandwiches to hungry residents and tourists.
While the bank's location has since changed — to 109 Main St., its impact on the community has only increased throughout the 175 years its has served Cape Ann.
"Everything we try to do we try to tie it around the community," bank vice president Jennifer Orlando said.
Giving back to the community
To celebrate its 175 years, the mutual savings bank is giving back to those that have kept it up and running for so long.
Cape Ann Savings is giving a total of $175,000 split evenly between 100 501c3 nonprofit organizations that it has given to over the past two years.
"We feel really really good about it because these are the organizations that have suffered greatly during the pandemic and there is a tremendous need there," Bank President Bob Gillis said. "What better way to meet the need of these organizations?"
The bank expects organizations to reach out for contributions and sponsorships during 2021 and wants to stress that this $1,750 gift to each nonprofit that it has given to over the past two years is an extra gift and has no bearing on annual contribution or sponsorship requests and decisions sent to the bank.
In addition to the donations, the bank is offering a delicious deal to anyone who finds themselves strolling down Main Street this Thursday.
On Thursday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., anyone is able to get $10 off their order —minimum is $10 — from Bishco compliments of the bank.
Orders can be placed by calling 978-283-8309 or by going to bishcocapeann.com.
Looking to the past in celebration
When the bank opened its first location at 51 Main St., there were only 48 depositors for a total of $1,355 in deposits.
But over time, both of those numbers grew as the bank's presence throughout the community became more known.
After moving to 109 Main St. in the late 1960s, Cape Ann Savings' customer base grew to 4,019 with a total of just over $1.1 million in deposits. In 1996, that number grew even more to over 30,000 depositors and almost $208 million in deposits.
In January 2015, the bank merged with Granite Savings Bank to add roughly $70 million in assets to its balance sheets.
Since its beginnings at the now-sandwich shop, the bank has had 14 presidents and will be adding Marianne Smith to that count in July as Gillis plans to retire this summer.
With 175 years of memory, the bank is celebrating its anniversary over the course of the year with fun initiatives with local businesses and a collaboration with the Cape Ann Museum on a historic archive project.
To stay up to date on the year-long celebration, check out capeannsavings.bank.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
STAYING THE COURSE
While Cape Ann Savings Bank is now 175 years old, there are some other local business and organizations that have been running more than 100 years. Here's a partial list:
Addison Gilbert Hospital, founded in 1889.
BankGloucester, founded as Gloucester Cooperative Bank in 1887.
Boy Scout Troop 3 in Manchester, founded 1912 or 1913, then lapsing before starting again in 1917.
Building Center of Gloucester, founded in 1903.
Cape Ann Museum, founded in 1875 as the Cape Ann Scientific and Literary Association.
Cape Pond Ice, founded 1848.
Gloucester Marine Railways, established in 1859.
Gorton’s of Gloucester, founded in 1849.
Rockport Art Association & Museum, founded 1921.
John Tarr Store in Rockport, founded 1887.
Smith Ace Hardware in Rockport, founded in 1874.
Woodman's of Essex, founded in 1914.