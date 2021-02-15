A local bank is one step closer to building a new brick-and-mortar location with special permits in hand.
Gloucester's City Council approved special permits for Cape Ann Savings Bank so it could construct and operate retail bank and drive-through facilities at 4 School House Road.
"I totally approve this," said Councilor Val Gilman last Tuesday. "It is right for the city and it is right for the Cape Ann Savings Bank and it is right for the community in terms of helping all the folks that live up there."
With the permits, the bank will be able to modify existing permits, allocate eight parking spaces located on 4 School House Road to the parking space count of 2 School House Road so that both parcels remain in compliance with the parking requirements, obtain a new drive-through permit, and receive relief from signage requirements.
The bank has entered into a lease agreement with Gloucester Crossing LLC to build the new branch alongside the new YMCA, Halyard's 200 residential rental apartments, and a four-unit retail/office building in development at the site.
