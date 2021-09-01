BankGloucester has launched its popular “Banking for the Community” program for the 14th year.
This year, BankGloucester will award a total of $25,000 to 21 nonprofit organizations. As always, community votes will determine how the money is allocated. The organization with the most votes receives $5,000; organizations receiving the second and third most votes receive $4,000 and $3,000 respectively; fourth and fifth most votes receive $2,000 each; and sixth and seventh will each receive $1,000. The remaining organizations will receive $500 each.
Voting is underway www.BankGloucester.com. Ballots are also be available at the bank’s locations at 160 Main St. in Gloucester, 15 Martin St. in Essex, and 143 High St. in Ipswich. Voting is limited to one entry per person or email address, or one ballot per person. Participants may vote for up to three organizations on each ballot. Voting closes Sept. 30.
On this year’s ballot are: Action Inc., Backyard Growers, Cape Ann Animal Aid, Cape Ann Veterans, Care Dimensions, Essex County Greenbelt Association, Essex Shipbuilding Museum, Generous Gardens, Gloucester Education Foundation, Gloucester Maritime Heritage Center, Ipswich Animal Shelter, Ipswich Caring, NAMI, Three Sisters Garden Project, Open Door (the), Rose Baker Senior Center, Essex Senior Center/Council on Aging, Seaside Sustainability, Senior Care and Wellspring. There is also a space where voters may write-in an organization of their own choice.
For information about the organizations, visit www.BankGloucester.com. or drop by one of the bank’s offices.
BankGloucester marketing specialist Kathryn Wall may be contacting for more information at kwall@bankgloucester.com or 978-675- 9903.