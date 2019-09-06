For the 12th year, BankGloucester is offering its “Banking for the Community” program, in which $20,000 will be donated to 19 local organizations.
As always, community votes will determine how the money is allocated. The organization with the most votes receives $5,000; organizations receiving the second and third most votes receive $3,000 each; fourth and fifth most votes receive $1,000 each; and 14 other organizations (with the next highest number of votes) receive $500 each.
Over the years, the bank has awarded $185,000 to dozens of nonprofit and community organizations through this program.
Voting is underway at BankGloucester’s website at www.BankGloucester.com. Ballots are also available at the bank’s locations at 160 Main St. in Gloucester, and 15 Martin St. in Essex. Voting is limited to one ballot per person or email address. Participants may vote for up to three organizations on each ballot. There is also a space on the ballots where voters may write-in an organization of their own choice. Voting ends Sept. 30.
On this year’s ballot are: Action Inc., Art Haven, Backyard Growers, Cape Ann Animal Aid, Cape Ann YMCA, Care Dimensions, The Education Foundation of Rockport, Essex Senior Center/Council on Aging, Essex Shipbuilding Museum, Friends of Manchester Council on Aging Inc., Gloucester Education Foundation, Gloucester Stage Company, North Shore Health Project, The Open Door, Rose Baker Senior Center, Schooner Adventure, Senior Care Inc. and Wellspring.
Information about the organizations is available on the bank’s website and in the lobby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.