A bank with branches in Gloucester and Rockport is celebrating its bicentennial with a yearlong celebration beginning Tuesday.
Institution for Savings President and CEO Michael J. Jones will hoist the 200th anniversary flag outside the bank’s main office at 93 State St. in Newburyport on uesday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m. to kick off the bank's birthday year. The event will be attended by the bank’s employees, Board of Trustees and friends.
In early 1820, 34 prominent citizens of Newburyport sent a request to the Massachusetts General Court requesting to incorporate an institution "for the purpose of receiving money on deposit and investing the same to the best advantage of the owners thereof." On Jan. 31, 1820, that charter was granted, creating the third savings bank in the commonwealth: the Institution for Savings. Opening deposits totaling $465.10 were collected on the first day.
“For 200 years we have provided our depositors a safe and stable place to see their savings grow,” said Jones in a prepared staement. “Our depositors have trusted us to lend their savings to their families, friends and neighbors to buy homes, businesses, automobiles, and finance education. Our financial success has allowed us to support local nonprofit organizations and causes to help those less fortunate and ensure that our community continues to be a good place to live and work.
"We are thrilled to be able to celebrate so many accomplishments and milestones throughout this year, and especially to say thank you to our loyal customers who have made this 200th anniversary milestone possible,” Jones said.
During the bank’s bicentennial year the company is planning a dedicated website with information and historic photos (ifs200.com); a commemorative coin; a series of activities and events throughout the year marking 200 years; a historic wall calendar, now available at all offices; a video; and a hardcover history of the bank to be published later this year.
Institution for Savings' Cape Ann branches are at 4 Parker St. in Gloucester and 37 King St. in Rockport. The offices were acquired when Institution for Savings closed a deal to purchase Rockport National Bank, opened in 1851, in August 2014.
