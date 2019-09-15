PEABODY — A merger between two of the North Shore’s oldest banks will become official on Oct. 1.
North Shore Bank and Beverly Bank announced Friday that they have received the necessary regulatory approvals to complete the merger, which will become effective on Oct. 1. In a message to customers, Beverly Bank said customers can continue to visit the same branch locations and use their accounts and services in the same manner.
The banks announced their intention to merge last April, saying it would create a stronger organization at a time when it is difficult for smaller banks to compete.
The combined institution will be called North Shore Bank. But Beverly Bank will be known as “Beverly Bank, A Division of North Shore Bank, a Co-operative bank” until the two banks convert their systems in the first quarter of 2020, according to the message to customers.
The newly formed bank will have 18 branches on the North Shore and in southern New Hampshire, though none on Cape Ann. The message to customers said all of the branches will continue to operate “for a period of time.”
“Given the size of the branch network there may be an opportunity to consolidate locations in the future,” the message said.
The merged bank will be led by current North Shore Bank President and CEO Kevin Tierney. Beverly Bank President and CEO Michael Wheeler will become president and chief operating officer.
North Shore Bank and Beverly Bank were both founded in 1888. North Shore Bank is based in Peabody and has $870 million in assets. Beverly Bank, the former Beverly Cooperative Bank, has assets of $487 million.
Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2675 or pleighton@gloucesternews.com.
