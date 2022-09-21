BankGloucester is once again offering its Banking for the Community program.
As the bank celebrates the program's 15th year, it awarding a total of $30,000 to 19 community organizations.
As always, community votes will determine how the money is allocated. Eighteen nominees have been selected, with an extra spot for a write-in.
Voting is underway at BankGloucester’s website at https://www.bankgloucester.com/banking-for-the-community/. Ballots are also available at the bank’s locations at 160 Main St. in Gloucester, 15 Martin St. in Essex, and 143 High St. in Ipswich. Voting is limited to one entry per person or email address, or one ballot per person. Participants may vote for up to three organizations on each ballot. Voting ends at Sept. 30 at 6 p.m..
The organization with the most votes receives $5,000; organizations receiving the second and third most votes receive $4,000 and $3,000, respectively; fourth and fifth most votes receive $2,000 each; and 14 other organizations (with the next highest number of votes) receive $1,000 each.
Over the years, the bank has awarded $260,000 to dozens of nonprofit and community organizations through this program.
On this year’s ballot are: Backyard Growers, Beverly Bootstraps, Cape Ann Animal Aid, Cape Ann Veterans Services, Care Dimensions, Essex Council on Aging, Essex Shipbuilding Museum, First R Foundation, Generous Gardeners, Gloucester Education Foundation, Gloucester Maritime Charters, Ipswich Humane Group inc., Ipswich Caring, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, The Open Door, Rose Baker Senior Center, Seaside Sustainability, and SeniorCare.
Winners will be announced in October. Information about the organizations is available on the bank’s website and in the lobby.