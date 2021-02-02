Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with morning rain...then a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with a few snow showers scattered about the area by midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.