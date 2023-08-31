Bats, elevator woes hit Essex Town Hall

ESSEX — Bats in the belfry or the up and down nature of Town Hall could be the story.
Take your pick.
On Aug. 14, a bat was found in the ladies’ room on the second floor of Town Hall, Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki reported to selectmen last week. The town’s animal control officer, Amy Reilly, was called and later removed the bat, “which was very much alive,” according to Zubricki.
Then, on Aug. 16, a second bat was found in the town’s library, located in the same building at 30 Martin St.
Librarian Rebecca Shea said Zubricki was quick to respond.
“He was Johnny on the spot,” she said.
Zubricki tried to throw a library T-shirt over the bat, but one of the hooks in a light fixture came apart and the bat flew off.
“The bat flew around the library for about a minute and then ended up on the vestibule in front of the town clerk’s office,” he said. “I shut all of the doors to this small space and watched where the bat finally roosted. By this time, the animal control officer arrived with a wildlife expert and they removed the bat.”
Zubricki said the animal control officer “called in the wildlife specialist to take the second bat and to tour the upper reaches of Town Hall with us to ensure that no other bats were present and how they might be getting in.”
On the bell level of Town Hall, a gap was found that had opened up in a small section of the screening near the fresh air louver.
“This is the likely path of entry,” Zubricki told selectmen. “From that level, a bat could make its way down a chase (a vertical space inside a wall, usually for wiring or vetns) and into the occupied portion of Town Hall.”
Zubricki then reported the Public Works superintendent repaired the break in the screen.
“We are hopeful that that the issue is solved,” he said. “No further action is necessary.”
This is not the first time bats have found their way into Town Hall.
“Before the Town Hall was renovated back in 2017, we did have an occasional bat visitor,” Zubricki said. “After the renovation, we had no issues until recently.”
Zubricki also has a hand in responding earlier this month to a malfunctioning Town Hall elevator.
“I had to reboot the Town Hall elevator by throwing the service disconnect since the elevator would not respond to service requests,” which temporarily abated the problem, he said.
“While the elevator returns to service with a reboot each time, we do not want to risk having someone get stuck inside,” Zubricki said.
As a preventative measure, Zubricki contacted the town’s service contractor in mid-August and the technician reported he could not determine anything that was immediately problematic.
“Modern elevators have sophisticated electronics that can sometimes be cleared of minor faults (like if we had a power blip) by rebooting,” he said. “However, the problem worsened and we had to wait for our service contractor to obtain a special scan tool capable of reading the fault log in our brand of elevator. He was able to do that ... and he thinks that the problem has been corrected. He will keep the tool handy in the event we have another issue.”
Zubricki said it is not unexpected that he was involved in both situations.
“We do not have a separate facilities department or director and the people in each town building tend to have to solve problems like this from time to time,” he said. “In a small town, each of us wears several hats and it is just part of the variety that accompanies our jobs.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.