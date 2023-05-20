‘Be a moral and ethical force for good,' designer tells Endicott grads

BEVERLY — Endicott College’s Class of 2023 was told that despite living in a world of “institutionalized uncertainty,” graduates must be a moral and ethical force for good by American designer and social activist Kenneth Cole at Saturday's commencement.
“We are at a pivotal moment in time and are in dire need of responsible and moral guidelines as well as ethical leadership that can only be created by determined cultural and ethical crusaders,” he said.
“We are living in fragile times,” Cole continued. “The world is in disarray and in need of repair. Arguably both our democracy and humanity are at stake, and our planet, and our collective health — both physical and mental—as well.”
After launching his company in 1982, Cole described his struggle to “make selling stuff nobody needed meaningful.”
He began speaking about the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
“It was killing people — predominantly IV drug users and young gay men — at an alarming rate, many of them in my industry,” Cole told the crowd. “It made me realize that it would be great to be known for our shoes, but even better to be known for our soul.”
In 1985, Cole launched his company’s first HIV/AIDS public service campaign.
“I found that I was no longer just running a company with style, but also a company with a conscience and a purpose,” he said.
Cole has campaigned for and been an outspoken activist for voting rights, AIDS awareness and research, gender equality, gun safety, and homelessness. His thought-provoking ads have often pushed the boundaries of fashion and social activism and, in 2017, he received the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Swarovski Award for Positive Change.
Cole encouraged the Class of 2023 to “be the community builder we all need.”
“You are uniquely positioned to lead the change needed in the world that you are entering, which will offer unprecedented opportunities for those who are prepared and have the courage to do so,” he said. “Don’t disconnect from what makes you you. Have the courage and discipline to be the brand you want to friend, like, post, pin, share, snap, tweet, and retweet.”