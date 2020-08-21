Beach, boating scofflaws face fines

Beach goers who cannot be bothered to wear a mask and boaters who join their vessels in large rafts could face fines as local law enforcement agencies step up patrols this weekend in Gloucester amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Boaters and beachgoers violating Gov. Charlie Baker’s emergency order requiring a face mask when staying 6 feet away from others cannot be maintained in public, indoors or outdoors, could face fines up to $300. Those violating the current maximum boat rafting limit of three vessels may also be fined up to $500.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, police Chief Edward Conley and Harbormaster TJ Ciarametaro are asking the public “to boat responsibly” and follow the state’s reopening guidance to reduce illegal activity and the risk of spreading COVID-19.
“We have seen an increase in boating accidents and collisions. The Gloucester Police Department has also received reports of underage drinking and suspected boating under the influence,” Conley said in a prepared statement. “We will be increasing our presence along the Annisquam River focusing on safety equipment checks, underage drinking enforcement and boating under the influence detection. We’re asking everyone to please be responsible on the water.”
The Gloucester and Massachusetts Environmental Police will use ATVs to patrol Wingaersheek Beach this weekend.
Meanwhile, personnel from the Gloucester Police Harbor Patrol and Harbormaster’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, state Environmental Police and Massachusetts State Police will also be patrolling on land and sea, with an eye out for those not following safe boating practices.
Statewide boating, marine and inland waterway guidance amid COVID-19 was amended on Tuesday, urging people to limit rafting-up or tying-up boats to a maximum of three vessels.
“We know this has been an issue particularly at Wingaersheek Beach and in the Annisquam River area, and it simply isn’t safe,” Ciarametaro said. “There will be a number of agencies heavily patrolling the area this weekend and for the remainder of the summer to ensure people are socially distancing and are also being safe on the water.”
Beach visitors and boaters are asked to review all signage before entering the beach or using a landing to ensure rules and regulations will not be inadvertently violated.
“Boating is an excellent way to recreate, and socially distance, when done smartly and with the proper precautions,” Romeo Theken said. “We want people to do the right thing and take care to keep themselves and others healthy and safe while enjoying the water. Gloucester has beautiful beaches and stunning water access, so please, whether you’re a resident or a visitor, do your part. Socially distance, boat responsibly, wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and wash your hands and if you feel sick, please, stay home.”
More information on Gloucester’s beach and boating rules during the pandemic may found on the xity’s COVID-19 resources page on its website, gloucester-ma.gov