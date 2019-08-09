A young teen was impaled in the arm by a flying umbrella Friday afternoon at Gloucester's Good Harbor Beach.
The teen — later identified as a 13-year-old boy — had to be transported to Beverly Hospital by Gloucester Fire Department's Rescue 1 ambulance crew.
He was injured when another beachgoer's umbrella became "airborne" and struck him in the left arm, said fire Lt. Nicholas Ouellette.
It was not clear whether the person who was struck was sitting on the sand or was active on the beach at the time, Ouellette said.
Others on the beach were able to remove the umbrella from the teen's arm before the ambulance crew arrived, which immediately began treating the victim for his wound at the scene, Ouellette said. The rescue crew then took him to Beverly Hospital to be treated at its trauma unit in accordance with emergency protocols.
Fire officials did not release the teenager's name Friday, but later that evening Chief Eric Smith released an update that said the boy had sustained a serious, but non-life-threatening, injury during the incident. Smith said the 13-year-old boy was from Florida.
The incident occurred down the beach from Boardwalk No. 3 off the main Good Harbor Beach parking lot. It also came on a busy beach day, with temperatures in the low 80s and winds around 10 mph.
"The beach was quite full," Ouellette noted.
He said emergency crews were able to get the victim to the ambulance waiting at the parking area, about 60 feet from the scene, without incident.
The crews were able to respond to the call almost immediately, he said, in part because they had just been at the beach on an unrelated medical call.
