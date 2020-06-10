As the state moves into the second phase of Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan, local public beaches are becoming even more public.
While Gloucester's beaches were only accessible to residents at the beginning of the season in late May, the city has opened its sandy shores now to a limited number of non-residents as part of its reopening plan. Officials say they aligned the local plan for beaches and Stage Fort Park with the state's safety and reopening standards for coastal and inland beaches.
In addition to new regulations for beaches, other outdoor recreation areas, including parks, athletics fields, open space and outdoor education programs are also allowed to reopen with specific restrictions.
Details of what these other recreational activities and restrictions will look like in Phase 2 for Gloucester were not announced as of Tuesday afternoon, although the mayor did indicate that the city's playgrounds would be open to the public by the end of the week.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, in an announcement Monday night, said that under this phase, restaurants can also now offer outdoor dining; retail stores can have a limited number of customers inside; hotels, motels and other lodging businesses can reopen; and hospitals and other health care providers can offer non-emergency preventative care again.
The mayor noted that step two of Phase 2, which doesn't have a start date yet, will allow nail salons, massage therapy, tattoo parlors and tanning salons to reopen, as well as allow restaurants to offer some indoor dining.
The state standards can be found at https://www.mass.gov/doc/coastal-and-inland-beach-guidance-phase-i/download
The new regulations for the local beaches include:
- Good Harbor Beach will now be open to residents and a limited number of non-residents, at the discretion of the city, on a first come, first served basis each day. Both Good Harbor Beach and Wingaersheek Beach parking lots will be at reduced capacity to limit the number of beachgoers.
- Wingaersheek Beach will remain open to residents and a limited number of non-residents.
- Stage Fort Park will remain open to the public. This includes Half Moon Beach.
- Niles Beach is a residential beach and will remain open to residents only.
- Plum Cove Beach is a residential beach and will remain open to residents only.
As the restrictions for beachgoers slowly loosen as the city dives into the summer months, local health officials noted that everyone must continue to follow health and safety guidance from city officials.
"It's the public's responsibility to continue to follow the guidance and restrictions that have been put in place for their well-being as well as the health and safety of others," Health Director Karin Carroll said in a statement Monday.
She added that residents and visitors should continue to follow social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.
"Please do the right thing, so that we can keep reducing the spread of this virus and move forward with reopening, safely," Carroll said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
The city says visitors to Gloucester's beaches should continue to practice the following measures:
- Face coverings, under state order, are required in all public spaces where social distancing, remaining a minimum of 6 feet from others, is not feasible. This rule does not extend to children under the age of 2 or those with specified medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a face covering. Masks and face coverings are not required when swimming.
- Groups of more than 10 people are prohibited.
- Maintain social distancing. Everyone must maintain at least 12 feet of distance between towel and blanket areas.
- Visitors must take with them all trash, recyclables and other items that they bring onto the beach.
- Organized ball games are not permitted at this time, including volleyball, Kan Jam, spike ball, football, soccer, Kadima and bocce.
- Walking access ways from parking lots to beaches may be designated as single file to enter and exit the beach. Moving traffic only will be permitted in these areas, no standing.