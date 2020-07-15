ROCKPORT — After a graphic traffic accident involving a dog on Beach Street, one neighbor is campaigning for the Rockport Traffic and Parking Committee to install more stop signs in the area.
On June 8, a dog belonging to a King Street resident was struck and killed by a dump truck in front of Nate’s Restaurant.
"It was awful," said Bill Tobin of 24 Beach St., one of the residents who's organizing a push to get stop signs installed. "There was blood everywhere. There are still some stains on the street."
To prevent another accident from happening, Tobin believes two stop signs should be installed at the Beach Street intersections with Pearson Way and Main Street. According to him, it would "stop vehicles before they accelerate up the hill in narrow part of Beach."
"I have grandkids and they're crossing these streets," he said. "On more than one occasion I've called about these trucks speeding. It's kind of a cut-through street. They blast through Main Street and Beach Street."
This is not the first time Tobin has fought for more traffic safety on his street. Three years ago, he petitioned the town to make Beach Street one-way during the summer months. Although unsuccessful, the town repainted the street's two-way traffic lines. In the past, the town has placed a speed limit radar tracker, installed additional speed limit and crosswalk signs, and repainted the road lines. However, Tobin believes more needs to be done.
"I hope to see some seriousness here," he explained. "It's a dangerous place. Maybe statistics don't show it, but just try to take that right turn onto Beach Street from King. Cars are going so fast down that hill."
The matter will be discussed at the Traffic and Parking Committee's virtual meeting this Friday, July 17, at 8:30 a.m. Information on how to join the meeting via Zoom is available at www.rockportma.gov.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO:
What: Traffic and Parking Committee, discussion on traffic safety on Beach Street by King Street
When: Friday, July 17, 8:30 a.m.
Where: Zoom virtual meeting
More info: www.rockportma.gov