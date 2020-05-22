Beaches reopen Friday, new rules in place

After two months of being closed to the general public to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Cape Ann's beaches will once again see footprints in their sands.
All of Gloucester's beaches and Stage Fort Park will open Friday, May 22, with a caveat that beach goers must comply with the rules and regulations set in place by the city. If they are disregarded, the city may close its beaches or further limit access.
"I am proud that our city's leadership team has developed a plan that incorporates responsible procedures and guidance that will allow people to safely enjoy our beautiful beaches this summer," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. "We ask that everyone adheres to the rules in place to keep people safe and healthy so that our beaches can hopefully remain open, even at a health-conscious reduced capacity, until further notice."
Officially titled "Gloucester Phase One Beach & Stage Fort Park Access," the new rules and regulations keep a tight ship as beach goers are required to do the following:
Face coverings, under state order, are required in all public spaces where remaining a minimum of 6 feet from others is not feasible. This rule does not extend to children younger than 2 or those with specified medical conditions that disallow them from wearing a face covering. Masks and face coverings are not required when swimming.
Groups of more than 10 people are prohibited.
Visitors to Gloucester beaches are required to maintain social distancing of 6 feet from other. Everyone must maintain at least 12 feet of distance between toweling and blanket areas.
Organized ball games are not permitted at this time, including volleyball, Kan Jam, spike ball, football, soccer, Kadima and bocce.
Walking access ways from parking lots to beaches may be designated as single file to enter and exit the beach. Moving traffic only will be permitted in these areas, no standing.
All items brought onto the beach must be carried off, including trash and recyclables.
Good Harbor and Wingaersheek beaches' restrooms will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in addition to four portable toilets. Stage Fort Park, off Hough Avenue, will have two portable toilet available at the Cupboard Restaurant and four near the Visitor's Center.
All bathroom facilities will be cleaned hourly and frequently deep-cleaned and disinfected.
The city and its health department emphasized that there will be no police enforcement on the beaches and that it is not the responsibility of city staff, lifeguards or police to enforce guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"It's the public's responsibility to continue to follow the guidance and restrictions that have been put in place for their well-being as well as the health and safety of others," said Karin Carroll, the city's public health director. "We urge residents and visitors: maintain social distance. Wear face coverings when social distancing isn't feasible. Please do the right thing, so that we can keep reducing the spread of this virus and move forward with reopening, safely."
Beach parking stickers are only available for residents and resident seniors only at this time. Those with questions regarding sticker eligibility can contact bsticker@gloucester-ma.gov or call 978-281-9708.
Non-resident beach stickers will not be sold this year and daily parking rates will apply.
BEACH RULES
Good Harbor Beach will be open to city residents ONLY, at a reduced capacity. Parking will be open to residents only with a 2019/2020 beach parking sticker or valid motor vehicle registration and license with a Gloucester address for entry. Residents must follow the lot attendant's instructions on where to park.
Wingaersheek Beach will open to residents and a limited number of non-residents, on a first come, first serve basis each day. Residents will be required to have a 2019/2020 beach parking sticker or valid motor vehicle registration and license with a Gloucester address for entry. Non-residents will be required to pay daily parking rates. Cash only, exact change preferred. All visitors must follow the lot attendant's instructions on where to park.
Stage Fort Park, including Half Moon Beach, will be open to the public. Residents will be required to have a 2019/2020 beach parking sticker or valid motor vehicle registration and licenses with a Gloucester address for entry. Non-residents will be required to pay daily parking rates. Cash only, exact change preferred.
Niles Beach will remain open to residents only. Parking along Niles Beach is available for residents only with a 2019/2020 beach parking sticker. No parking will be available on Farrington Avenue for beach access and this will be enforced by the Gloucester Police Department.
Plum Cove Beach will remain open to residents only. Parking will be available to residents only with a 2019/2020 beach parking sticker.