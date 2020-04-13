BOSTON — Democrat Angus McQuilken has reached out to prospective voters by phone, email and social media, but he is still short of the 2,000 signatures he needs to get on the ballot to run for Congress.
Like many candidates, McQuilken's campaign been largely sidelined by the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing directives that prevent him from carrying out one of the more mundane, but essential, tasks of running for office -- collecting signed petitions to get his name on the ballot.
Elections for everything from Congress to boards of selectmen have been upended by rules limiting face-to-face interactions.
"When you only need a few hundred signatures, collecting them by mail might be a viable way to go, but when you need thousands it's an expensive and inefficient process," said McQuilken, of Topsfield, who is challenging incumbent Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, in the Democratic primary.
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers are under increasing pressure from candidates and voting rights groups to ease the rules but haven't made much progress.
On Monday, the state Senate was poised to take up a proposal that would have cut the thresholds of required signatures in half for federal and some local races, but a vote was abruptly put on hold.
"We must prioritize the protection of public health during this pandemic," said Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, who chairs the Senate Rules Committee. "This bill appropriately halves the requirements for candidates who need 1,000 or more signatures to get on the ballot, thereby protecting both civic-minded citizens and potential officeholders."
Currently, candidates need 10,000 signatures to qualify for the ballot for U.S. Senate seats, 2,000 for U.S. House seats, and 1,000 for probate, sheriff and other county-level posts. For state legislative races, the requirements are 300 for Senate seats and 150 for House seats.
The Senate proposal, which could come up again Thursday, wouldn't affect requirements for candidates running for legislative seats that political observers say favor incumbents.
A lawsuit filed last week by three challengers asks the state Supreme Judicial Court to temporarily eliminate the signature requirements for all races, or ease them by reducing the required number of signatures, extending deadlines to file them with city and town clerks, or by allowing electronic collection of the petitions. The complaint was filed by Kevin O’Connor, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, and two Democrats seeking to get on the ballot.
The deadline for House and Senate candidates to submit signatures is April 28. Congressional candidates must submit them by May 5.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin, who oversees the state's elections, has resisted calls to use emergency powers to postpone elections or waive rules to get on the ballot. He argues those changes are beyond his authority and need to be approved by the Legislature or ordered by the court.
The state's Republican Party has accused Beacon Hill's Democratic leaders of intentionally dragging their heels on making changes to rules that favor incumbents.
Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-West Newbury, said he has enough signatures to get on the ballot, but challengers will have a harder time.
"I was very fortunate because I had a lot of volunteers step forward," said Mirra, who is seeking a fifth term. "But if you're a challenger and new to this game, it's a lot harder to get the signatures to get on the ballot."
Mirra said he supports easing the signature requirement.
"We should be making it easier for people to get on the ballot," he said. "But let's face it, Beacon Hill has long reputation for protecting the incumbents."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.