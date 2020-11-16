BOSTON (AP) — The 2021 men's and women's Beanpot tournaments that feature Boston's four major college hockey programs has been canceled because of the pandemic, organizers said Monday.
The tournaments were scheduled for early February.
"The Beanpot, TD Garden's annual college hockey tournament, will not be played in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic," arena management said in a statement. "We look forward to hosting the 69th Beanpot tournament in 2022."
The tournament that dates to 1952 pits the teams from Harvard, Boston University, Boston College and Northeastern.
Northeastern won both the men's and women's Beanpot titles last season.