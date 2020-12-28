Bearded officers raise record funds for cancer research

While so many have let their facial hair grow out during the novel coronavirus pandemic, local police officers are sporting beards and mustaches for a different reason.
Every year, usually in November, Gloucester’s male police officers have grown out their beards to raise money and awareness for cancer research. Female officers can put a streak of yellow dye in their hair in support.
This year, the Gloucester department raised a record-breaking $5,475 for Dana-Farber’s sarcoma and bone cancer research — a disease that hits close to home for many on the force.
When Gloucester’s Sgt. Rob Morrissey was 22 years old, he was diagnosed with sarcoma.
While it was a long year, Morrissey said — undergoing two surgeries, 14 rounds of radiation and six months of chemotherapy — “I got the best care that you could find anywhere.”
“I got my treatment at Dana-Farber and the team of doctors I had was phenomenal,” he said. “You felt like you had your own team who do their care on an individual basis.”
“The more research we have, the more lives they can save,” Morrissey added.
Patrol Officer Joe Parady, the fundraising coordinator, said he is hopeful that this money will go toward the creation of life-saving research, as he lost his father to the disease.
“These cancers affect people’s lives,” Parady said. “Hopefully this research will help a family so they don't have to go through what my family went through."
Since the department began raising money for Dana-Farber in 2016, the officers have raised more than $20,000 for cancer research.
“We are so lucky to get to partner with the Gloucester Police Department every year,” Alex Buonfiglio of Dana-Farber said. “It is pretty remarkable.”
As patients with sarcoma often require surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy, Dana-Farber’s team focuses on the pathologic and radiologic assessment of sarcoma, the application of novel soft-tissue and bone reconstructive techniques, and access to promising new therapies.
According to its website, Dana-Farber’s Sarcoma Center also is dedicated to clinical research to help identify and develop cutting-edge treatment strategies for both soft tissue sarcomas and bone malignancies.
Buonfiglio said that, during this year of COVID-19, the Gloucester officers' donation is “felt even more profoundly with so many at the peak of quarantine.”
Josiah Aberle, the president of the patrolman's union, noted that the union was incredibly grateful for Parady's leadership in this annual fundraiser.
"He is always thinking of ways to get the department involved in a variety of fundraiser. And if the fundraisers don't exist, he creates them," Aberle wrote to the Times. "When he sees a need or a way we can contribute, he doesn't stop working until he accomplishes his goal of getting our department involved in ways that we can give back to our community."
While the department is unable to present a Dana-Farber representative with a check on Stacey Boulevard as it has done in years past due to COVID-19, Buonfiglio is hoping that they will be able to reconvene in next year’s fundraiser.
“I am sad to miss this year and not be able to see the team, but hopefully next year we are in a much better place and will be able to actually meet,” he said. “With a year that is so unpredictable, we are so grateful for the Gloucester Police Department.”
All officers must shave their beards by Jan. 1.
