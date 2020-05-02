Bearskin Neck restaurants to offer take-out to Rockport residents, business owners only 

ROCKPORT — Residents and local business owners missing meals at their favorite Bearskin Neck restaurants are in luck. Selectmen and the Board of Health voted Thursday to allow the popular seaside strip's food establishments to fill take-out orders.
"As long as they comply with the state standards," clarified Selectmen Chairman Paul Murphy. "They'll need to check off a plan with the health agent and town administrator. Many have already (submitted take-out proposals)."
Kathy Milbury, one of the owners of My Place By The Sea, said she recently submitted her restaurant's take-out plan to the Board of Health. After spending the last six weeks at home, she said she's "anxious to get back to work."
"People want to come back to work and we all want to do it safely," she continued. "I think the Board of Selectmen are doing a great job. They're taking it slowly and following protocol set by the governor and (Boston) mayor to get some semblance of a new normal."
Bearskin Neck will continue to remain open for Rockport residents and business owners only. Both selectmen and the Board of Health decided during their Thursday joint meeting that it was too soon to loosen up other restrictions. However, selectmen have agreed to meet every Tuesday to assess the town's pandemic response and make any necessary adjustments.
"We're taking (the pandemics) as serious as we can," said Murphy, "and it changes every day, it seems."
Milbury said the restriction on customers is a concern for her business, as it is located on the very end of the peninsula, but it "makes (her) very comfortable" to know selectmen will be looking at issues on a week-by-week basis.
In addition, the Board of Health voted in favor of an expanding the town's face mask protocols Thursday. Now, all people will need to cover their mouths and noses while outside and in public areas.
"It's a similar measure to what many municipalities are doing across the commonwealth," explained Murphy.
On Friday afternoon, Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order, effective May 6, which threatens fines up for $300 for anyone older than 2 who doesn't cover their face in public places.
