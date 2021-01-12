Beauport reimagines hotel rooms as work spaces

When the dog is barking too loud and the internet connection gets spotty, one local hotel has brought a whole new meaning to the acronym "WFH."
Beauport Hospitality Group is introducing its idea of "Work from Hotel" by offering guest rooms at the Beauport Hotel, 6 Rowe Square, as office space for those who need focused space to get their work done.
“It was spurred on from seeing guests come for just an overnight just to get out of the house for a break from the home office,” said Danielle McNally, the hotel’s director of marketing.
The guest room turned office space includes amenities such as a desk, an energy snack pack, complimentary Wi-Fi, bottled water, usage of hotel printing services, and additional business concierge services upon request. In-room dining as well as private dining rooms for social distanced in-person meetings are available.
Other amenities noted in Beauport's "Work from Hotel" announcement include a lobby lounge, dining at 1606 Restaurant and Bar, massage, yoga and wellness treatments at the TranquiliSea Wellness Space, and gift shopping at Beauport Boutique.
The hotel had toyed with the idea of offering day rates this past summer, but decided to wait and see what business was like come fall and early winter.
“Now that there are a lot of people who are cooped up at home, we really wanted to offer something to the community,” McNally said, explaining that the hotel sees a lot of locals renting a room for a stay-at-home getaway.
Since the hotel began offering this day rate on Jan. 4, quite a few people have taken advantage of the new option.
“We have had actually quite a few bookings already,” McNally said. “We were surprised by the immediate pick-up from the day rates right away and it has only been a week since we have been offering it.”
While children have also been learning from home, McNally said that the demographic of guests have mainly been parents and other adults looking to get a day of peace and quiet while they continue to work from anywhere but the home office.
“We have seen quite a few guests that are one parent, while their co-parent is at home with the kids during remote learning,” she said. “We can provide them a quiet environment.”
Beauport will be offering the day rate through March as it continues to monitor how the community is responding to the pandemic.
“We are thinking about the spring and everyone’s hope is that we can get back to normal and people will go back to the office,” McNally said.
In the meantime, as many are still working remotely to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, McNally is excited that the Beauport is able to provide a space for people.
“It really is a breath of fresh air,” she said.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.