Having seen in its lifetime not just one, but two pandemics, Beauport, the Sleeper McCann House has once again opened its rooms to the public.
Built by interior designer Henry Davis Sleeper beginning in the year 1908 as a seaside showplace for his own creative brilliance, those rooms remain today as Sleeper originally envisioned them: each a themed treasure trove of art, architecture and trailblazing interior design.
As a coastal summer home, the very social Sleeper brought to the proper shores of wealthy Eastern Point some of Boston's more "bohemian" Brahmins, including his great friend and client, the art collector and socialite Isabella Gardner. It was to Gardner that he wrote from Paris in 1918 describing his miserable bout with the Spanish flu: "My influenza, which happened a month ago, has left me with a terrible cough ..."
Sleeper survived, and so — thanks to later owner Helena Woolworth McCann— did his house, with its tower, belfry, many leaded windows, gardened terraces and stunning interiors all virtually intact.
For American interior designers, Sleeper became an icon, his rooms models for the new American Wing at New York's Metropolitan Museum. Now a National Historic Landmark, each of Beauport's 56 rooms is a showstopper. And 26 of them —along with lushly gardened terraces— are open again for guided tours with some timely modifications and COVID-19 precautions.
Sleeper broke rules and barriers with his theatrical sense of color and design, creating rooms like no one had ever seen before, using his world travels as inspiration for themes that range from China Trade to English regency and American Colonial and Maritime. Using the sea and sky as elements, he designed panoramic views of Gloucester Harbor to create dramatic contrasts with rich room interiors.
Each tour is limited to just four socially distanced guests, and all guests must wear face coverings. Hand sanitizer will be available, and should be used. Enhanced cleaning and disinfectant measures are in place, and some tour routes have been revised for added safety.
All tickets must be purchased online in advance; no tickets will be sold at the site. Guests must arrive ten minutes before their scheduled tour time to meet theirr guide at the front entrance. The visitor centers are closed, large bags are not allowed, and if you are feeling ill, please take a rain check.
Beauport, The Sleeper-McCann House is located at 75 Eastern Point Boulevard. For more information and to purchase tickets — $20, $17 for seniors, $8 for children, and free for Historic New England members — visit https://www.historicnewengland.org/property/beauport-sleeper-mccann-house/