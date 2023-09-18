Gloucester Harbor will become a vista forever ingrained in the memories of 100 soon-to-be U.S. citizens as they take their oath this Friday at the oceanfront Stage Fort Park, site of the landing of the first immigrants to Gloucester 400 years ago.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Naturalization Ceremony is scheduled to be at the foot of Tablet Rock under an expansive tent at the historic park at 11 a.m. on Sept. 22, and all are welcome to attend.
The ceremony is being hosted by the City of Gloucester and Gloucester 400+, under the supervision of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Judge Robert Collings of U.S. District Court of Massachusetts.
“As a city built by immigrants, Gloucester is proud to host this noteworthy ceremony,” a program statement reads. “Moreover, a significant component of this year’s 400th anniversary program focused on reflection and commemoration of our diversity and the experiences of Indigenous peoples, enslaved people, and indentured servants who contributed in meaningful but often unacknowledged ways to the city’s heritage. This event constitutes a forward-facing commitment to our program of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
US Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, and Gloucester Mayor Gregory Verga are scheduled to address the gathering before the ceremony.
In addition to the robed judge on stage, former Mayor Bruce Tobey, a tri-chair of Gloucester 400+, noted that there will be a large screen used to share a video of President Joseph Biden who will speak to the new citizens.
“We invited a delegation of students because this is an event about civics and citizenship,” Tobey said. “This is a unique experience for them.”
The Gloucester students will witness the naturalization, complementing their own study of the U.S. Constitution.
Also, O’Maley Innovation Middle School seventh-graders Dalessandro Schoc and Lilliana DiMercurio will deliver the national anthem and student cadets from Gloucester High School’s US Marine Corps JROTC unit will lead the Flag Salute and the Posting and Retiring of Colors.
Tobey said the idea of hosting the naturalization ceremony landed simultaneously in his and Linn Parisi’s minds during one of their frequent conversations about the quadricentennial.
“We had that ‘eureka’ moment,” he recalled. “I reached out to Seth Moulton’s office and to his deputy chief of staff, Neesha Suarez, who has a strong background in citizenship and naturalization issues.”
Just after the Fourth of July, he received word that the request to hold a ceremony here was approved.
“And as far as we can tell from some initial research,” Tobey said. “this may be the first time this has happened here.
“This will be a powerful look forward in a year with a strong focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. So much has been a rear-view mirror look, including the recognition that many people weren’t treated right, and now we will stand on that same ground and look to the future and to those immigrants who will soon be citizens, raising their hand for the oath, and that’s as close to magic as the law ever gets.”
As a gift of the occasion, Tobey said he was thrilled to note that each new citizen will receive a Gloucester 400+ commemorative medal, featuring the second-place winning design “Call of the Storm” by Alexis Chipperini. (The winning medal design by Beth Swan sold out.)
Tobey also said the week of Sept. 17-23 is recognized as Constitution Week, during which people are encouraged to reflect on the rights and responsibilities of citizenship and what it means to be a U.S. citizen.
“This event is meant to complement these observations,” he said.
Tobey shared the program note that states: “Tablet Rock was the site of the European settlement of Gloucester in 1623. Please join us as members of our city of immigrants, to honor those who more recently came to the shores of our country as strangers, as they take the oath to become our newest citizens.”
