Second- and third-graders sat at tables in the gym at Beeman Memorial Elementary School on Cherry Street and made toys out of recycled materials for cats and dogs up for adoption at the Cape Ann Animal Aid shelter on Paws Lane.
One of the activities involved taking circular loops cut from paper towel rolls and using those to create small balls for cats to play with.
The schoolchildren had also collected towels and other items for the animal shelter and spare change to make a donation.
As a treat, they got to meet a couple of dogs who are up for adoption: Brownie, a friendly roughly 3-month-old white and brown female terrier mix from Georgia, and Paprika, a 4-month-old Labrador retriever mix. Both got plenty of attention and pats from students.
As an added bonus, School Resource Officer Peter Sutera brought along his partner, community resource dog Ace, for the kids to greet. The afternoon also included a group of high-school students volunteering their time to mentor students.
This was the second year in a row for this activity organized by Beeman third-grade teacher Jessica Silveria.
“They are making the toys for the shelter,” Silveria said. “So, we have been collecting at home. We are recycling products, you know ... There’s three toys that we’ll make for the animals and then we’ve also taken donations of towels, sheets, food, toys that we’ll give to the shelter. and they’ve collected spare change so we’ll make a donation.”
The children have been asking to do this activity since the first day of school, since this was something they did last year, the teacher said.
“We always talk about kindness and giving back and doing, but they are always like, ‘Well, we’re kids.’ But this is something they can do and share with them. So, we talk about kindness all year long and then this is our final project that we do with them and we get to play with the puppies.”
Silveria owns two rescue dogs from the shelter, a Chihuahua mix named Zuzu, and a vizsla named Laney.
“It’s fun,” said third-grader Kiley Howard of the day’s activities. What does she think of the puppies? “They’re so cute.”
“Petting dogs and making toys for them,” said third-grader Sean Chandler when asked what was going on.
“It’s really fun,” added Chandler, who said his favorite dog was Ace.
“This is great,” said Jane Young, Cape Ann Animal Aid’s community outreach and education manager. “The kids clearly love the dogs and we love to see future generations of animal lovers.”
To learn more about Cape Ann Animal Aid and the available dogs and cats, the application process, or to make a donation, go to https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/.
