A long-time dream held by Gloucester resident Nic Pszenny has finally come true.
Cape Ann Lanes at 53 Gloucester Ave., which Pszenny co-owns with his wife Caitlin, has opened up its very own Laneside Pub & Brewery with a full food and drink menu.
"We will have a variety of different brews," Nic Pszenny said of the brewery.
The house beers include a golden ale, a tart and sweet shandy, amber ale, and Laneside's signature Octoberfest, which was brewed for Caitlin and Nic's wedding reception at the bowling alley four years ago.
"The Octoberfest is traditionally brewed for the king and queen on their wedding day," Caitlin Pszenny noted, saying that it was quite special to have that on their special day.
The lanes on the side of Route 128 hold a special place in the Pszennys' hearts as their family has been throwing boomers (a hooking ball) and getting turkeys (three consecutive strikes) since Nic Pszenny can remember.
"(Bowling) is a passion of his and his whole family," said Caitlin Pszenny of her husband. "His dad was even on TV for candlepin."
Opening a new feature of their business — Cape Ann's only bowling alley — during a pandemic hasn't been easy, but so far they have been getting strikes — and that is a good thing.
"It has been a longtime plan to install a brewery," Caitlin Pszenny said. "We have been working on this place and getting the brewery and pub up and running. We are going to do the best we can."
The bowling alley's new safety measures, as is listed on its website, include thoroughly cleaning the building prior to opening, limiting the capacity to ensure social distancing, a closed arcade until the state's Phase 4 reopening, required face coverings for staff members, and additional sanitizing to mitigate the spread of the virus.
"The safety of our team and our guests is our number one priority," Caitlin Pszenny said. "We sanitize and are ready to roll."
Laneside Pub & Brewery is open for outdoor and indoor seating from 3 to 10 p.m. weekdays and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
