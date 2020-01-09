Beloved burger joint closes

As North Shore foodies chomp their way into a new decade, hungry humans will have to settle for something other than grilled "Pier 23" burger buns.
Pier 23 Kitchen of 23 East Main St. is closed as the owner look to sell the business' assets.
Calls for comment made to owner Matt Faletra over several days weren't returned by Thursday.
Pier 23 Kitchen announced a temporary closure in late Novrmber.
"Due to a plumbing issue we have no choice but to close today, effective immediately. Please stay tuned for updates and we apologize for the inconvenience," Pier 23 Kitchen announced on its Facebook page on Nov. 13.
While burgers and fries seemed promising after a quick maintenance fix, the restaurant's doors never reopened.
"Hope to see you guys soon," Lisa Flannagan-Sutherland wrote on the restaurant's Facebook wall. "Not sure what's going on but we miss you guys."
With a 4-star rating on Yelp, Google Reviews and Trip Advisor, online reviewers raved about the restaurant.
"Best burgers on the North Shore and always cooked perfectly. It's hard for me to get by the burgers to try something else but the chicken chipotle sandwich was great. Great service and the owner comes out to talk almost every time. Don't pass this place by if you're in the mood for a burger, sandwich, salad, or steak tips," Tim W. of Gloucester wrote on Trip Advisor.
Regular customers weren't shy from sharing their disappointment with the restaurant's closure.
"One of our family's go-to for takeout. Great burgers. Sad to see that they temporarily closed due to plumbing issues, a message on the answering machine would have been nice (we drove by because no one was answering the phone)," Isaac Higgins wrote on Google Reviews.
Now Faletra is selling the business, opened by Jimmy and Nick Marcos in February 2017.
"I am working with the owner of the business and we have the restaurant on the market," listing broker Heather Perkins said.
Perkins confirmed an asking price of $115,000 for the assets of the restaurant.
"We are open to all reasonable proposals," Perkins added.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
