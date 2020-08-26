TOPSFIELD — Jamie M. (Zahlaway) Belsito is running to unseat U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton in a three-way race in the Sept. 1 Democratic Primary because she says the serious, life-threatening issues that affect women and families have been put on the back burner in Washington, D.C.
The COVID-19 pandemic, she said, has further revealed income and racial disparities in how pregnant and birthing moms are treated in the health care system.
“First and foremost, yeah, I’m a candidate, but I’m a mom,” Belsito said, “but of course the biggest thing on my mind is the safety and the health of my children. They are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I don’t ever want anything to happen to them because adults aren’t making sound decisions.”
In 2019, Belsito, a trustee of Salem State University, founded the Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance, the only national nonprofit focused on working with policy makers to address maternal mental health challenges. She is also the founder and principal of Effie’s Grace, LLC, a consulting firm that advocates for positive policy outcomes in women’s perinatal, mental health and reproductive wellness.
Birth of daughter, cause
Belsito’s first daughter, Hadia, was born at Beverly Hospital in 2010.
At the time, she found there was plenty of support for her baby, but little for new moms.
“I knew something wasn’t right because I wasn’t feeling well at all,” Belsito said.
She had brought a beautiful baby girl into the world, but thought: “If I just went to sleep and never woke up that she would be so much better off without me.”
“That was when I went, hmmm, I’ve never had these thoughts before, I don’t think I’m doing so well,” Belsito said.
Finding help was not so easy. She had lived out of the state for 10 years, but when it came time to raise a family, she and her husband moved back to the North Shore.
Belsito was shocked that as a middle-class white woman in the suburbs of Boston, she could not find help.
She was told: “Every mom goes through this, don’t worry about it, you’ll be fine.”
The reality was she wasn’t. She described feeling scared and isolated. When she found help, she was given a prescription to fight depression, and a list of clinicians. No one followed up.
When her second daughter, Rose, was born in 2012, Belsito felt poorly about four months after her birth.
She thought, three years after the birth of her first daughter, things would have improved, but they had not. She was told she could see someone in six to eight weeks.
“And my response was: ‘You’ll be at my funeral in six to eight weeks,’ and the woman said: ‘You can’t talk to me like this,’” Belsito recalled. She told the woman on the other end of the line that she was sorry but, “I’m kind of calling it ‘Code Red.’
Belsito was struck by the idea that if she couldn’t get help, what are other new moms, including those with low incomes, people of color, or non-English speakers, going through?
The catalyst for her to get involved came in October 2013 when a woman who suffered from postpartum depression named Miriam Carey was shot dead by Capitol Hill police after a car chase in Washington, D.C. Belsito’s second daughter had just turned 1.
The news report said the woman had a baby girl in the back seat — the same age as Belsito’s daughter. The story struck a chord, so Belsito called and met with state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, to advocate for support services for new moms.
She became active in a postpartum support group on the North Shore, and Lovely appointed her to a special legislative commission called the Ellen Story Commission on Postpartum Depression.
Belsito, who grew up in Reading, cut her teeth in politics after graduating from Salem State as an intern for the late Democratic U.S. Rep. J. Joseph Moakley. She worked in his South Boston office, handling immigration work. Around 2000, she landed a job in tech, at a time of need for highly skilled workers from overseas. She then ran the global immigration department for AOL Time Warner.
‘Frank, fresh voice’
As her advocacy work grew, she worked with U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Melrose, on postpartum support legislation and organized the first national maternal mental health advocacy day on Capitol Hill. The maternal depression legislation she championed was put into the 21st Century Cures Act, which was signed into law by former President Barack Obama in December 2016.
In 2015, Belsito organized a meeting in Moulton’s office with Lovely, administrators from Beverly and Salem hospitals, Lynn Community Health Care officials and a half dozen moms for support on Clark’s bill.
“The response we got was the congressman’s very busy, he only has a few minutes to meet with you,” Belsito said.
She said Moulton thanked them, said he was unaware of the bill, and that it was not a priority of his at the time. Belsito was taken aback.
“And that was met with resistance, and it took him months before he finally signed on to a very easy piece of legislation,” she said.
Belsito said her work as the founder of the only maternal mental health policy advocacy association in Washington, D.C., has paid off.
She has been able to get $3 million into an appropriations bill to create a round-the-clock national hotline for maternal mental health.
“So, when it comes to the issues I’m dedicated to,” Belsito said, “I hold right on to them and I make sure they are represented and I make sure that they cross the finish line.”
Rob Lutts, who’s served with Belsito as a Salem State trustee since she was appointed in 2018, describes her as a passionate, frank voice on the 11-member board, and someone who readily speaks her mind.
“She’s been a breath of fresh air,” said Lutts, who has been the chairman since 2015, noting she brings a “fresh voice” as a former student and valuable perspective on women’s health issues. “She’s been a very reliable member of the board.”
It’s important, he said, that Belsito brings a strong voice on the mental health issues she is so passionate about, therefore bringing more public attention to them that can hope to influence public policy.
Jamie M. Belsito
Town: Topsfield
Age: 46
Occupation: Founder, Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance; founder and principal of Effie’s Grace, LLC.
Family: Husband, Peter Belsito; two children, Rose, 7, and Hadia, 10.