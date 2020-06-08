Ben Lummis has been selected as the city's new superintendent of schools.
During a special School Committee meeting on Monday night, all seven members voted in favor of Lummis taking over for soon-to-be retired Dr. Richard Safier.
"It has been a long haul but I think that we have done our due diligence and I think we have selected the right person for us," School Committee Chairperson Jonathan Pope said during the Zoom meeting.
Lummis was one of two candidates remaining Monday night, along with Dr. Susan Kustka, who had recently worked in the Weymouth Public Schools. There had originally been 21 applicants.
"These are two fine educators and two fine people," Committee member Laura Wiesen said. "It made it a very hard decision."
Lummis is currently the interim superintendent for the public schools of Brookline. Before he took on the role as interim superintendent, he was the the district's special assistant and assistant superintendent for strategy and performance.
In his resume, Lummis detailed that with more than 25 years working in public schools and districts, he is a "relationship builder skilled at collaborating with educators, administrators and community members to address challenges and create solutions."
While serving as interim superintendent in Brookline, Lummis has had to navigate three building projects and moving the district to online remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
"To have someone that has had an experience during the COVID-19 era is something that we really need," Committee member Samantha Watson said.
Committee member Kathy Clancy agreed with Watson, stating the interviews revealed that Lummis enjoyed "working with people to solve problems."
Lummis' communication skills were named as a strength by several committee members.
Vice chairperson Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince expects that Lummis will "build and strengthen our relationship with our union."
Although Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken disagreed with the School Committee's decision to go forward with electing a new superintendent, she decided on Lummis as the best fit for her city and staff.
"I thought this was a wrong time to look for a new superintendent, we should extend the contract that we have with Dr. Safier until we can figure out what is happening with the epidemic of the coronavirus," Romeo Theken said, calling the current state of the city "chaotic."
"Ben was the better candidate for my staff," Romeo Theken said. "I am going to stick with what my employees want because we are a team and this team says Ben."
If Lummis signs the contract with the Gloucester School Committee, Lummis will take over for Safier as superintendent for a three-year term.
The Gloucester Public Schools have roughly 3,100 students,
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.